LafargeHolcim to pay 25% cash dividend

Multinational cement manufacturer LafargeHolcim Bangladesh Limited has recommended a 25% cash dividend for its shareholders for 2021.

The company took the decision at a board meeting on Monday. It also approved the audited financial statement.

According to a press release, its sales during the year increased by 27% to Tk2,053 crore thanks to its aggregates business. But its aggregate production is now suspended as per the High Court order.

In 2021, the company reported a profit growth of 64% to Tk388 crore.

Rajesh K Surana, chief executive officer of the multinational company, said in the press release that 2021 had been an unprecedented year for everyone with so many external challenges.

"We are happy to deliver another year with record top-line improvement by 27% and net profit improvement by a staggering 64%," he added.

"We are moving into 2022 with the continued strong motivation and firmly on focus to achieve sustainable growth by further expanding our footprints in the building materials space as a unique solution and service provider," he said.