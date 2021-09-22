Krishibid Feed QIO subscription opens 10 Oct

Stocks

TBS Report
22 September, 2021, 09:30 pm
Last modified: 22 September, 2021, 09:32 pm

Related News

Krishibid Feed QIO subscription opens 10 Oct

TBS Report
22 September, 2021, 09:30 pm
Last modified: 22 September, 2021, 09:32 pm
Krishibid Feed QIO subscription opens 10 Oct

The subscription of qualified investor offer (QIO) by Krishibid Feed Limited will open on 10 October and run till 14 October.

The company got QIO consent from the Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) on Tuesday.

Earlier, the company received approval from the BSEC to raise Tk22 crore from the capital market through a QIO.

The feed maker will issue 2.20 crore general shares at Tk10 each.

The company will be listed on the SME platforms of local stock exchanges and only eligible investors can buy these shares.

The company is primarily engaged in manufacturing, sales, and distribution of all sorts of feed for poultry, fish, and cattle.

Krishibid Feed will use the QIO proceeds to construct factory buildings, buy a plant and machinery, repay bank loans, and buy diesel generators and delivery vans.

According to the company's financial statements, its earnings per share (EPS) was Tk1.67 till 31 December 2020. The net asset value without revaluation reserve was Tk18.47.

The company cannot issue bonus shares for three years after its listing on the SME platform.

Those who have invested Tk1 crore or more in listed securities at market price will be considered qualified investors, including resident and non-resident Bangladeshis.

The issue manager of the company is MTB Capital Limited.

The commission previously allowed Nialco Alloys, Master Feed Agrotec, Subra Systems Ltd, Oryza Agro Industries Limited, and Mostafa Metal Industries to be listed on the SME platform.

Till now, only three companies from the feed sector are traded on the stock exchanges. They are Aman Feed Mills, National Feed Mills, and Index-Agro.

There are many other players in the feed sector such as Quality Feed, Paragon Feed, Nourish Poultry and Hatchery, Provita, New Hope Feed Mill (bd), Kazi Feed, ACI-Godrej Agrovet (Pvt), and Aftab Feed. But they are not listed on the capital market. 

Bangladesh / Corporates

Krishibid Feed Limited

Google News TBS

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Central Packing House: Testing lab lies unused for 3 years

Central Packing House: Testing lab lies unused for 3 years

1d | Videos
North South University organises "Intra-Ignite"

North South University organises "Intra-Ignite"

1d | Videos
E-Commerce scams: Where does the solution lie?

E-Commerce scams: Where does the solution lie?

1d | Videos
Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde: Kawasaki Ninja 125

Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde: Kawasaki Ninja 125

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
FILE PHOTO: Students take their seats for the diploma ceremony at the John F. Kennedy School of Government during the 361st Commencement Exercises at Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts May 24, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Education

Private universities to reopen campuses from fall semester

2
A Kallyanpur eco-park planned to free canals
Infrastructure

A Kallyanpur eco-park planned to free canals

3
Sadia Khan and Zafirah Zunairah Prithy
Education

2 IUB students awarded the prestigious Erasmus+ Scholarship

4
Dhaka improves, still 7th most unsafe city
Bangladesh

Dhaka improves, still 7th most unsafe city

5
RMG exports overwhelm Dhaka airport
Trade

RMG exports overwhelm Dhaka airport

6
The rise and fall of Evaly
Economy

The rise and fall of Evaly