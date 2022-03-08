Island Securities to introduce fintech technology in share transactions

Island Securities Limited will introduce fintech technology to reduce the hassle in share transactions for customers. Quant FinTech Ltd will provide the needed technological facility to the company.

An agreement was signed between the two companies on Tuesday, says a press release.

Under the agreement, Quant FinTech will provide the qTrader order management system, an automated trading platform, for customers of Island Securities Limited to execute transactions.

This will enable customers of Island Securities to trade directly on stock exchanges from anywhere in the world.

The qTrader is the first world-class OMS (order management system) developed by Bangladeshi entrepreneurs, which has already received certification from the Dhaka Stock Exchange.

Island Securities Limited is one of the top brokerage firms of Dhaka Stock Exchange and Chittagong Stock Exchange.

Island Securities Limited Managing Director Mohammad Mohiuddin and Finance Director Mohammad Nakim Uddin Nishad attended the agreement-signing ceremony while Quant FinTech Ltd was represented by Director Md Jabed Hossain and Director Md Ahsan Ullah Raju.

With Quant FinTech's apps, users will be able to trade shares directly on both Dhaka and Chittagong stock exchanges through their mobile, computer and web browsers.

Dealers or traders will be able to manage the trades of their customers through dealer terminals.