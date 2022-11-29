Indices edge up on mid-session buying spree

Taking positions on stocks trading at lucrative prices, investors went on a buying spree, mid-session on Tuesday, helping the Dhaka stock indices to close in the green.

DSEX, the broad-based index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), inched up 14 points or 0.2% to 6,212 on Tuesday, compared to the previous trading session.

The blue-chip index DS30, and Shariah index DSES, also gained 0.4% and 0.3% respectively.

According to the daily market review of EBL Securities on Tuesday, the Dhaka bourse indices got back in the green, after a losing session on Monday, thanks to investors who took advantage of the recent corrections in the market.

On Tuesday, the session kicked off in a bearish mood but bargain hunters, from the middle of the session, took control of the trading floor and helped the DSEX stay afloat, the review added.

Overall participation at the DSE declined by 20% to Tk334 crore compared to Monday's trading.

On the day, 63 scrips advanced, 14 declined, and 240 remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor.

Block market transactions jumped uo 75% to Tk77 crore as the securities regulator allowed investors to trade scrips at a price 10% lower than the floor price. Fortune Shoes, Renata, and Beximco Limited were the top trading companies in the block market.

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

