Indices edge up amid soaring share prices

Stocks

TBS Report
21 June, 2021, 11:15 am
Last modified: 21 June, 2021, 02:35 pm

Related News

Indices edge up amid soaring share prices

Beximco Limited grabbed the top position on the DSE turnover chart with trade worth Tk40 crore, followed by Makson Spinning and SK Trims and Industries

TBS Report
21 June, 2021, 11:15 am
Last modified: 21 June, 2021, 02:35 pm
Indices edge up amid soaring share prices

Equity indices of the stock exchanges edged up in the first hour of the trading session on Monday as the share prices of most companies have reportedly soared.

During the session, DSEX, the benchmark index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), upturned 0.73% to reach 6,114.

DSE turnover also jumped by 42% to Tk603.17 crore till 11am.

Meanwhile, the prime bourse had 260 gainers against 68 losers, while the prices of 32 scrips remained unchanged.

Beximco Limited grabbed the top position on the DSE turnover chart with trade worth Tk40 crore, followed by Makson Spinning and SK Trims and Industries.

The newly listed Tamijuddin Textile, which came from over-the-counter (OTC), secured the top position in the scrip-wise gainers' list with a 10% price hike.

The Sea Pearl Beach Resort, however, continued to remain among the top losers during the first trading hour at the DSE.

Sea Pearl Beach Resort had the top worst share on Monday's first-hour trading session.

The benchmark index CASPI at the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) gained 108 points to close at 17,692 by 11am.

Top News

DSE / Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) / DSEX / CSE / Chattogram Stock Exchange (CSE) / Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) / CSE All Share Price Index (CASPI) / Bangladesh Stock Market / share market

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS World: Iran's political turnover and future of the nuclear deal

TBS World: Iran's political turnover and future of the nuclear deal

1h | Videos
A business that disregards environment

A business that disregards environment

1h | Videos
TBS World: An amphibious car

TBS World: An amphibious car

1h | Videos
Lactogen is now being produced in Bangladesh

Lactogen is now being produced in Bangladesh

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Pori Moni at the press briefing. Photo: Aopurno Rubel/TBS
Glitz

Pori Moni accuses businessman of assaulting and threatening her with murder

2
From the top left: Imran Khan, Rupali Chowdhury and Lumat Ahmed; From the bottom left: Dr Omar Ishrak, Ata Safdar and Abrar Anwar
Bangladesh

Over 50 Bangladeshis now lead multinationals

3
Assignments to define SSC, HSC grading 
Education

Assignments to define SSC, HSC grading 

4
Businessman Nasiruddin, Omi arrested over accusation of rape and murder attempts on Pori Moni
Crime

Businessman Nasiruddin, Omi arrested over accusation of rape and murder attempts on Pori Moni

5
Representational Image
Crime

Mehjabin called 999 after killing parents, sister 

6
Bangladeshi individuals’ deposits in Swiss banks rise 62% in 2020
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi individuals’ deposits in Swiss banks rise 62% in 2020