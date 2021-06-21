Indices edge up amid soaring share prices

Equity indices of the stock exchanges edged up in the first hour of the trading session on Monday as the share prices of most companies have reportedly soared.

During the session, DSEX, the benchmark index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), upturned 0.73% to reach 6,114.

DSE turnover also jumped by 42% to Tk603.17 crore till 11am.

Meanwhile, the prime bourse had 260 gainers against 68 losers, while the prices of 32 scrips remained unchanged.

Beximco Limited grabbed the top position on the DSE turnover chart with trade worth Tk40 crore, followed by Makson Spinning and SK Trims and Industries.

The newly listed Tamijuddin Textile, which came from over-the-counter (OTC), secured the top position in the scrip-wise gainers' list with a 10% price hike.

The Sea Pearl Beach Resort, however, continued to remain among the top losers during the first trading hour at the DSE.

The benchmark index CASPI at the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) gained 108 points to close at 17,692 by 11am.