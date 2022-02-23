Indices close higher as large-cap stocks gain

Stocks

TBS Report
23 February, 2022, 08:40 pm
Last modified: 23 February, 2022, 08:56 pm

Related News

Indices close higher as large-cap stocks gain

DSE turnover further declined to below Tk900 crore on Wednesday

TBS Report
23 February, 2022, 08:40 pm
Last modified: 23 February, 2022, 08:56 pm
Indices close higher as large-cap stocks gain

Wednesday's gains for some large-cap stocks

  • Delta Life Insurance: 4.6%
  • British American Tobacco: 2.1%
  • Beximco: 2%
  • Square Pharma & Renata: 1.1%

Dhaka and Chattogram stocks returned to the green territory, as investors' participation in some large-cap scrips helped equity indices to close higher on Wednesday.

DSEX, the prime index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), advanced by 30.8 points or 0.4% to close at 6,949.

However, amid a lack of clear market direction, the overall participation by investors remained sluggish as daily turnover in the DSE further decreased by 2.3% and stood at Tk888 crore.

Over the last week, the daily turnover managed to stay above Tk1,000 crore in the falling market, but on Tuesday, it fell below the threshold when bargain hunters confronted sellers to halt the market's fall.

Large-cap stocks, following their recent leg of corrections, were trying to recover over the session and the majority of them gained at the end.

On the other hand, small-cap stocks continued their price corrections for the second consecutive session after a week-long rise.

Out of the 385 issues traded, 185 advanced, 135 declined, and 65 remained unchanged in the DSE on Wednesday.

Textile, miscellaneous, and engineering sectors contributed the maximum 16.3%, 14.2%, and 13.6% respectively to the premier bourse's daily turnover on Wednesday.

Most sectors displayed satisfactory performance, out of which paper and packaging, food, and textile registered the largest 3.3%, 1.5%, and 1.3% market capitalisation gains respectively.

On the other hand, cement, jute, and services led the sectoral table of losers as their respective market capitalisations declined by 1.9%, 1.8% and 1%.

Indices of the Chittagong Stock Exchange also closed higher amid a flat turnover.

CSCX, the broad index in the port city bourse, closed 47.9 points higher at 12,192 while the daily turnover slightly inched up to Tk24.5 crore. 

Top News

Stock Market / Indices gaining

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Such comments are inappropriate on a public forum

Such comments are inappropriate on a public forum

9h | Panorama
There is a national park situated inside the capital city of Nairobi, which is so surreal because you have this huge landmass full of wild animals but you can still see tall buildings nearby. Photo: Collected

8 reasons Kenya should be on every Bangladeshi traveller’s bucket list

9h | Explorer
Professor Mustafizur Rahman. Illustration: TBS

Sri Lanka has been dependent on China, our sources are diversified

10h | Panorama
A 70 percent stake of The Hambantota port in Sri Lanka has been leased to China for 99 years Photo_ Bloomberg

What does the world think?

10h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Imran wants TV debate with Modi

Imran wants TV debate with Modi

4h | Videos
United Group’s dream project for Dhaka

United Group’s dream project for Dhaka

4h | Videos
Trump's social media app goes live

Trump's social media app goes live

4h | Videos
Despite sanctions Russia preparing large offensive in Ukraine

Despite sanctions Russia preparing large offensive in Ukraine

4h | Videos

Most Read

1
The Centrepoint (as seen in this 3D rendering) promises a good mix of retailers from both home and abroad. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Centrepoint: United Group’s dream for Dhaka

2
Financial Health of Janata Bank
Banking

Janata Bank hides Tk377cr loss through window dressing

3
Md. Yasir Arafat. Illustration: TBS
Thoughts

Can Bangladesh become a higher education destination for foreign students?

4
Rethink impractical projects, Jaishankar tells Momen
Bangladesh

Rethink impractical projects, Jaishankar tells Momen

5
Screengrab of the dance cover
Splash

Architect and engineer couple’s ‘Stayin’ alive’ dance cover goes viral

6
Fire at Nilkhet book market doused
Bangladesh

Fire at Nilkhet book market doused