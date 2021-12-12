IMF satisfied with the stock market situation: BSEC

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) is satisfied with the performance of the country's stock market, said Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) Commissioner Prof Dr Sheikh Samsuddin Ahmed.

The international financial organisation expressed its satisfaction at a meeting of the BSEC on Sunday where a six-member delegation including IMF Asia-Pacific Resident Representative Jayandu Dey and Division Chief Rahul Anand took part.

Discussions were held on the overall development of the stock market and good governance under Article-4 of the IMF.

Samsuddin Ahmed said there has been fruitful discussion on capitalisation of a macroeconomy through the stock market, creation of potential entrepreneurs and introduction of new types of securities to increase capital flow.

The participants also discussed bringing various types of bond markets including municipalities under Income Securities and Bond Market.

During the meeting, Sheikh Samsuddin Ahmed described the overall activities of the commission for the development of the stock market in the last year. He also briefed on the various activities undertaken for the development of governance including amendment and formulation of relevant laws and regulations of the stock market.

He also spoke about the commission's commitment to launch a separate platform for small capital companies, steps taken in the OTC market, increase in capital inflows through corporate bonds and uniform application of the law for greater transparency.