Four years not enough for Golden Harvest to use right share fund

Stocks

Salah Uddin Mahmud
03 December, 2023, 10:05 pm
Last modified: 03 December, 2023, 10:06 pm

Related News

Four years not enough for Golden Harvest to use right share fund

Back in 2019, the company raised the fund by issuing 8.99 crore right shares for business expansion. It offered right shares at a ratio of three right shares for the existing four shares at a face value of Tk10 each

Salah Uddin Mahmud
03 December, 2023, 10:05 pm
Last modified: 03 December, 2023, 10:06 pm
Four years not enough for Golden Harvest to use right share fund

Even after four years of raising nearly Tk90 crore through the issuance of right shares, publicly listed Golden Harvest Agro Industries Limited—one of the leading frozen food and ice cream sellers in the country—failed to deploy the whole fund.

Back in 2019, the company raised the fund by issuing 8.99 crore right shares for business expansion. It offered right shares at a ratio of three right shares for the existing four shares at a face value of Tk10 each.

But till June this year, the company has been able to use Tk70 crore of the fund. The remaining amount has still not been utilised.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Requesting a time extension to use the fund, Golden Harvest has already applied to the Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC), but the application is pending.

Seeking anonymity, an official at Golden Harvest said the main reason behind the delay was the Covid-19 pandemic, adding that a big portion has already been used though.

Also, the company faced difficulties in opening letters of credit (LCs) for machinery acquisition because of the dollar crisis and other economic uncertainties, he added. 

Now, the company seeks more time to use the rest of the amount for opening an LC for machinery, the official further stated.

Earlier, the BSEC questioned the company for not using its right share fund properly.

According to BSEC sources, the firm had used funds from Braintrain Studio Ltd, which is Golden Harvest's own company, and provided excessive advances for its infrastructure development.

Also, the commission found that the same person holds the post of managing director at both Golden Harvest and Braintrain Studio.

This means, the payment between the companies is known as a related party transaction, which is permissible only upon approval by investors. However, the company made the transaction without following the due process.

Business ups and downs

Before its stock market listing in 2013, the company had shown promising business.

In June 2011, its revenue stood at Tk52.65 crore, and net profit after tax Tk13.23 crore, which was the best year for Golden Harvest's business.

Then in 2018, the company filed for issuing right shares to expand its business, and it secured the BSEC approval in October 2019.

However, after receiving the right share fund, its revenue and net profit have faced declines.

In the 2020-21 and 2021-22 fiscal years, the company's revenue dropped significantly and it incurred huge losses.

As a result, the general investors are deprived of their expected returns from the company.

In the July to September quarter of 2023, the company's revenue stood at Tk28.45 crore, which was Tk24.55 crore in the same period of the previous year.

Its finance cost rose 24% to Tk4.02 crore, and after-tax net profit stood at Tk5 lakh.

In the last fiscal, the company recommended a 1% cash dividend for its shareholders.

As of 31 October 2023, sponsors and directors jointly held 30.42% shares of the company, institutions 36.97%, foreign investors 0.40%, and general investors 32.21%.

Golden Harvest's shares closed at Tk16.50 each at the Dhaka Stock Exchange on Sunday.

Top News

golden harvest / Fund / stocks

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Designed for utility, the D90 is a giant in comparison to other MG models and misses out on design elements which gives the other models their sporty stance. Photo: Akif Hamid

Maxus D90: Spacious, capable and practical

4h | Wheels
Maria Callas: Remembering the soprano diva on her century

Maria Callas: Remembering the soprano diva on her century

3h | Features
Photo: Touseful Islam

Last sip of coffee with cats: Bidding adieu to Capawcino

5h | Features
Jannatul Ferdous Ivy has written 11 books so far with the latest, a series of poems, being published this year. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Jannatul Ferdous Ivy: Overcoming tragedy, excelling in life

13h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Euro champion Italy in 'Group of Death' with Spain and Croatia

Euro champion Italy in 'Group of Death' with Spain and Croatia

20m | TBS SPORTS
Mahiya Mahi, Dolly Sayantani and Hero Alam's candidacy canceled!

Mahiya Mahi, Dolly Sayantani and Hero Alam's candidacy canceled!

3h | TBS Stories
Doctors of bike engines

Doctors of bike engines

1h | TBS Stories
5 renewable power projects on cards to counter global fuel price surge

5 renewable power projects on cards to counter global fuel price surge

4h | TBS Insight