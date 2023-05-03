European equities open higher before Fed

Europe's main stock markets bumped higher at the open Wednesday (3 May), as cautious investors awaited an expected US Federal Reserve interest rate hike and digested a raft of earnings.

London's benchmark FTSE 100 index rose 0.5% to 7,811.56 points compared with the closing level on Tuesday.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX index gained 0.4%t to 15,793.04 points and the Paris CAC 40 won 0.4% to 7,415.93.

"Caution is set to take centre stage ahead of the Fed's interest rate decision later, as investors mull what's ahead for the mighty US economy," said Susannah Streeter, head of money and markets at stockbroker Hargreaves Lansdown.