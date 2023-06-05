DSEX losses 21 points in just two hours

Stocks

TBS Report
05 June, 2023, 03:05 pm
Last modified: 05 June, 2023, 03:28 pm

Related News

DSEX losses 21 points in just two hours

TBS Report
05 June, 2023, 03:05 pm
Last modified: 05 June, 2023, 03:28 pm
Representational Photo: TBS
Representational Photo: TBS

DSEX, the benchmark index of Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), lost 21 points in the last two hours of the trading session on Monday due to massive selling pressure by cautious investors amid a tough time in the country's economy as a result of the ongoing energy crisis.

However, the key index started the session with an upward movement which continued till 12pm.

At the end of the day, DSEX closed at 6,356 points and the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) all-share price index CASPI closed at 18,776 after losing lost 11 points.

Meanwhile, the turnover value of the DSE slightly increased from the previous day and stood at Tk1,256 crore.

Out of the traded scrips, 71 advanced, 111 declined and 179 remained unchanged.

Lub-rref lead the DSE turnover chart today, followed by Meghna Life Insurance and Intraco Refueling.

Moreover, BD Autocar was the top gainer on Monday, followed by Legacy Footwear and Lub-rref Bangladesh Limited. National Tea, at the time, was the top loser followed by Northern Jute and Meghna Insurance.

Top News

Stock Market / Share market news / DSE / DSEX

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Beating plastic pollution: Local startups build businesses around waste

Beating plastic pollution: Local startups build businesses around waste

6h | Panorama
New battleground of global powers

New battleground of global powers

21h | Panorama
Understanding the Indo-Pacific: A case of two rivalries

Understanding the Indo-Pacific: A case of two rivalries

21h | Panorama
US and its allies in the Ind-Pacific

US and its allies in the Ind-Pacific

21h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Young Entrepreneurs Beating Plastic Pollution

Young Entrepreneurs Beating Plastic Pollution

4h | TBS Stories
The fitness industry of Bangladesh tries to reshape from corona effect

The fitness industry of Bangladesh tries to reshape from corona effect

19h | TBS Stories
Ukraine ready to launch counteroffensive

Ukraine ready to launch counteroffensive

23h | TBS World
Mughal Emperor Shah Jahan's food on the streets of Dhaka

Mughal Emperor Shah Jahan's food on the streets of Dhaka

1d | TBS Food

Most Read

1
bKash denied permission to pay $4.10 lakh for Argentina football partnership
Banking

bKash denied permission to pay $4.10 lakh for Argentina football partnership

2
Boeing offers Biman its latest 787-10 Dreamliner
Bangladesh

Boeing offers Biman its latest 787-10 Dreamliner

3
Photo: Noor-A-Alam/TBS
Splash

The Night Dhaka did NOT vibe with Anuv Jain

4
Country's first floating solar power plant connected to national grid
Energy

Country's first floating solar power plant connected to national grid

5
Photo: TBS
Environment

Green space in Dhaka North declines 66% in 3 decades: Study

6
File Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

Low-cost housing planned for 4 lakh Bangabandhu Shilpa Nagar workers