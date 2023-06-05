DSEX losses 21 points in just two hours

DSEX, the benchmark index of Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), lost 21 points in the last two hours of the trading session on Monday due to massive selling pressure by cautious investors amid a tough time in the country's economy as a result of the ongoing energy crisis.

However, the key index started the session with an upward movement which continued till 12pm.

At the end of the day, DSEX closed at 6,356 points and the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) all-share price index CASPI closed at 18,776 after losing lost 11 points.

Meanwhile, the turnover value of the DSE slightly increased from the previous day and stood at Tk1,256 crore.

Out of the traded scrips, 71 advanced, 111 declined and 179 remained unchanged.

Lub-rref lead the DSE turnover chart today, followed by Meghna Life Insurance and Intraco Refueling.

Moreover, BD Autocar was the top gainer on Monday, followed by Legacy Footwear and Lub-rref Bangladesh Limited. National Tea, at the time, was the top loser followed by Northern Jute and Meghna Insurance.