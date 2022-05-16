DSEX drops over 2%

Stocks

TBS Report
16 May, 2022, 01:35 pm
Last modified: 16 May, 2022, 01:43 pm



DSEX, the broad-based index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), fell by more than 2% to 6,429 by 1pm on Monday.

In the fourth session of market downturn, the prime bourse witness a free fall as investors rushed for risk reduction by liquidating some of their holdings amid the global macroeconomic turmoil forcing central banks to raise interest rates to fight inflation.

Meanwhile, Blue-chip index DS30 and Shariah index DSEX also have dropped by over 1.5%.

Against 25 gainers, the DSE got 346 losers while the price of 8 scrips remained unchanged. 





