DSE's key index falls by 70 points amid sell pressure

The key index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) dropped by 70 points Thursday amid share selling pressure.

Meanwhile, 72% of the stocks experienced price decline as investors preferred to book profit.

At the beginning of the day, the market opened on a positive note, but owing to increasing selling pressure, indices turned to red, and at the end, the market ended with a big correction.

The DSEX recorded a decline of 1.12%, ending at 6,156 points, while the blue-chip index experienced a 1.50% drop, settling at 2,114 points by the session's end.

At the end of the session, out of the traded stocks, 85 stock prices increased, 282 scrips declined, and 22 stocks remained unchanged.

The DSE observed a 26% decline in turnover to Tk870.90 crore, in the previous trading session, turnover at DSE was Tk1,173.21 crore.

The newly listed Sikder Insurance Company was the top gainer list with a gain by 10% to Tk12.1 each, followed by Khulna Printing and Packaging by 9.85% to Tk31.2 each and GBB Power by 9.70% to Tk14.7 each.

On the other hand, GSP Finance held the top position on the loser list, its share price declined by 10% and closed at Tk18 each, followed by BD Finance by 9.96% to Tk26.2 each, and Doreen Power by 9.89% to Tk44.6 each.