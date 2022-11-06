DSE turnover falls by Tk237cr

TBS Report
06 November, 2022, 10:45 pm
DSEX, however, gained 0.07% or 5.1 points to close at 6,415.77 

The turnover of Dhaka Stock Exchange fell by around Tk237 crore to Tk1,275 crore on Sunday from Tk1,512 crore in the previous session, as most large-cap companies were stuck on the floor prices.

On the day, a total of 242 companies and mutual funds were at the floor prices which the stock regulator set to prevent the price fall beyond a certain level. 

The number of companies stuck at floor prices was 231 on Thursday.

"The real picture of the market is not visible owing to the imposed floor prices. In the meantime, some are taking advantage by manipulating low-cap and weak fundamental companies' share prices," Abu Ahmed, former professor of economics at the University of Dhaka and stock market analyst, told The Business Standard.

DSEX, the key index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange, gained 0.07%, or 5.1 points, to close at 6,415.77 points on Sunday. The DSEX gained 108.4 points in the past four sessions.

Out of the 366 issues traded on Sunday, 91 declined, 62 advanced and 213 remained unchanged on the DSE.

Genex Infosys, Orion Pharma, Navana Pharmaceuticals, Eastern Housing, Bangladesh Shipping Corporation, Bashundhara Paper Mills, LafargeHolcim Bangladesh, JMI Hospital, and KDS Accessories were some turnover leaders, among others.

EBL Securities in its daily commentary said, "The market observed see-saw trading throughout the session as investors' concerns loomed around the current macroeconomic headwinds as well as the central bank's decision to uplift the interest rate cap on consumer loans."

