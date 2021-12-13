DSE turnover drops 40 percent

Stocks

TBS Report
13 December, 2021, 02:55 pm
Last modified: 13 December, 2021, 03:14 pm

DSE turnover drops 40 percent

Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) turnover, one of the major indicators of the capital market, witnessed a 40% drop on Monday after investors' participation declined over the fear of Covid-19 Omicron variant.

By the end of today's session, DSE turnover settled at Tk696.64 crore, which was Tk1,148 crore a day before.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasin instructed everyone to be alert about the new Covid variant at the cabinet meeting held today, said Cabinet Secretary Khandaker Anwarul Islam at a press briefing.

DSEX, the benchmark index of the DSE, lost 38 points or 0.53% to close at 6,882 and the blue-chip index declined 0.72% to 2,585 points.

GSP Finance lead the turnover chart with a value worth Tk48.81 crore at the DSE, followed by Beximco Limited and One Bank.

Meanwhile, Aramit Cement Limited was the top gainer among all listed firms as the company declared a 5% interim cash dividend, while Desh Garments was the worst traded share on Monday at the DSE.

The port city bourse, Chittagong Stock Exchange, key index CASPI also dropped 102 points to close at 20,163.

