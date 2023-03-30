DSE turnover crosses Tk666 crore

Following the previous session's increased engagement, especially in the low-cap scrips, stock investors started and ended the session with positive vibes on Thursday (30 March).

Turnover in the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) crossed Tk666 crore, which was Tk383 crore on Wednesday (29 March).

DSE's broad-based index DSEX was up by 0.16% at 6,206 during the closing bell, with 79 firms gaining and 45 firms losing.

Stockbrokers thanked the positive development in the proposed amendment in the Bank Companies Act for excluding bonds and debentures from the banks' capital market exposure.

Gemini Sea Food, Tosrifa Industries, Monospool, Navana CNG, Unique Hotel, BD Thai Aluminum, Miracle Industries, Islami Commercial Insurance, Sonali Aansh and Monno Agro were the top ten gainers with 3.85% to 8.75% gains.

On the other hand, Prime Islami Life, Hakkani Pulp, GQ Ballpen, Imam Button, Shyampur Sugar, Bangas, BD Welding, Samata Leather, Standard Ceramic and Sonali Paper lost the most with 2.6% to 5.5% falls.