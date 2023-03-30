DSE turnover crosses Tk666 crore

Stocks

TBS Report
30 March, 2023, 01:55 pm
Last modified: 30 March, 2023, 01:59 pm

Related News

DSE turnover crosses Tk666 crore

TBS Report
30 March, 2023, 01:55 pm
Last modified: 30 March, 2023, 01:59 pm
Representational image/File photo
Representational image/File photo

Following the previous session's increased engagement, especially in the low-cap scrips, stock investors started and ended the session with positive vibes on Thursday (30 March).

Turnover in the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) crossed Tk666 crore, which was Tk383 crore on Wednesday (29 March). 

DSE's broad-based index DSEX was up by 0.16% at 6,206 during the closing bell, with 79 firms gaining and 45 firms losing.

Stockbrokers thanked the positive development in the proposed amendment in the Bank Companies Act for excluding bonds and debentures from the banks' capital market exposure.

Gemini Sea Food, Tosrifa Industries, Monospool, Navana CNG, Unique Hotel, BD Thai Aluminum, Miracle Industries, Islami Commercial Insurance, Sonali Aansh and Monno Agro were the top ten gainers with 3.85% to 8.75% gains.

On the other hand, Prime Islami Life, Hakkani Pulp, GQ Ballpen, Imam Button, Shyampur Sugar, Bangas, BD Welding, Samata Leather, Standard Ceramic and Sonali Paper lost the most with 2.6% to 5.5% falls.

 

Top News

stocks

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Paradise Kingfisher. Photo: John Cornforth

Into the world of avian tail feathers

5h | Earth
Kishoreganj produces around 1,500 metric tons of dried fish yearly. Of this, more than 800 metric tons are produced in Kuliarchar Das Para Dangi. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

A fishing village by Kalni river: The charm and economics of Das Para Shutki Dangi

7h | Panorama
Masum Billah, Journalist, Sketch: TBS

Where are we with the Myanmar case at the ICJ?

6h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

Policymakers keep solving the wrong banking problem

6h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Biskut Factory's colourful sunglasses

Biskut Factory's colourful sunglasses

1h | TBS Stories
Five planets line up with moon

Five planets line up with moon

2h | TBS Science
At what age human are the smartest?

At what age human are the smartest?

5h | TBS Stories
After 13 years, Rajshahi's Raj Tilak Cinema hall is being opened again

After 13 years, Rajshahi's Raj Tilak Cinema hall is being opened again

5h | TBS Entertainment

Most Read

1
Sadeka Begum. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Sadeka's magic lamp: How a garment worker became an RMG CEO

2
Photo: Bangladesh Railway Fans&#039; Forum
Bangladesh

Bus-train collides at capital's Khilgaon on Monday night

3
Nusrat Ananna and Nafis Ul Haque Sifat. Illustration: TBS
Pursuit

The road to MIT and Caltech: Bangladeshi undergrads beat the odds

4
Photo: Collected from Facebook
Bangladesh

Arav Khan under UAE police 'surveillance'

5
Photo: Texas A&amp;M
Science

Massive asteroid expected to pass by Earth this weekend

6
Sehri, Iftar timings this year
Bangladesh

Sehri, Iftar timings this year