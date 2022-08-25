DSE registers second highest turnover for 2022

TBS Report
25 August, 2022, 08:40 pm
Photo: TBS
With an increasing optimism among investors, Dhaka stocks are slowly marching higher with more turnover.

As investors are pouring fresh funds in stocks, turnover in the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) surged 57% to Tk1,777 crore on Thursday (25 August), which is the highest since 11 January 2022.   

Stockbrokers and analysts said the slight stability in the global commodity market and the local kerb market has helped increase investors' optimism. 

Also, the price floor imposed at the end of last month assured them against share capital erosion. 

DSEX, the broad-based index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) resumed its upward movement on Thursday following Wednesday's correction.

The index closed 1.19% higher at 6,355.

Meanwhile, 234 scrips advanced against a decline of 54, while the price of 91 scrips remained unchanged in the DSE. 
 

Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE)

