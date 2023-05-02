DSE Indices see positive trend

The indices of the Dhaka stock exchange (DSE) started on a positive note in today's session.

The prime index of the DSE increased by 4 points to 6,267 points till 12:20pm on Tuesday (2 May).

Blue-chip index DS30 rose by 2 points to 2,204 points while Shariah-compliant stocks' index DSES was up by 6 points to 1,366 points during the period.

The indices of the premier bourse slid down the territory of the session.

A portion of investors are still concerned regarding the earnings forecasts of the listed companies considering the ongoing macroeconomic adversities, said market insiders.

They also said some low-paid-up and selected stocks move in the session, while most of the blue-chip companies were stuck at the floor price. As a result, investors could not change their items' lack of buyers, they added.

The turnover in the DSE stood at Tk429 crore during the period.

Only 76 stocks managed to stay afloat during the period, while 53 declined and 182 were unchanged.

Samata Leather Complex gained 9.90% among the firms while Legacy Footwear was 9.86% and Midland Bank 6.78% of the gainer list.