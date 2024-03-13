DSE index down to below 6,000 points after over 2 years

The benchmark index DSEX of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) fell by 17 points in the first half an hour till 10:00 am on Wednesday.

This dragged down the major index to below the 6,000 points-mark after over two years.

During the session, the DSEX settled at 5,989 points.

Two years ago on 28 July 2022, just before imposing floor price, the DSEX was 5,998 points.

Meanwhile, at the end of the first 30 minutes, 86 scrips advanced, 169 declined and 55 remained unchanged.

Market insiders said the ongoing regulatory conflicts and unsteady policy making has put pressure on investors which pushed them to offload their holdings for saving funds from further erosion.