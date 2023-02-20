DSE gets 4 new independent directors

Stocks

TBS Report
20 February, 2023, 06:55 pm
Last modified: 20 February, 2023, 07:02 pm

Related News

DSE gets 4 new independent directors

TBS Report
20 February, 2023, 06:55 pm
Last modified: 20 February, 2023, 07:02 pm
DSE gets 4 new independent directors

The Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) has got four new independent directors as the Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) approved their appointment on Monday (20 February).

The four directors are- Dr Hafiz Md Hasan Babu, dean of the faculty of Engineering and Technology of University of Dhaka; Dr Abdullah Al Mahmud, Professor of Department of Banking and Insurance of University of Dhaka; Md Afzal Hossain, former chairman of Bangladesh Trade & Tariff Commission; and Rubaba Dowla, country managing director for Oracle Bangladesh, Nepal and Bhutan.

According to the official BSEC letter, these four independent directors will form the Nomination and Remuneration Committee (NRC). For the appointment of two more independent directors, this committee will send names of three candidates for each post to the BSEC for approval.

Earlier, the DSE had sent a list of 18 candidates to the BSEC. Among them, four have been selected as the bourse's independent directors for a tenure of three years.

The DSE board consists of 13 directors. Among them, seven are independent, five are shareholders and strategic investors, and an ex-officio managing director with voting rights. 

Six independent directors are being appointed now as the term of an independent director is not over yet.

Bangladesh / Top News

Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) / Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) / Independent Directors

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

The Inheritors: A glimpse into the decadent lives of Dhaka's high society

6h | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

Get enchanted with Patar Golpo's custom-made scented candles

7h | Brands
Photo: Collected

Elevate your home decor with a blend of tradition and modernity

8h | Brands
Fakirkona people roam around through the ridge-like narrow walkways, amidst muddy fields, as two tides flash over the island everyday. Photo: Sadiqur Rahman

'Let the Shibsa flush us out if it erodes our land away'

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Hypersonic Missile; A new era of missile competition

Hypersonic Missile; A new era of missile competition

18m | TBS World
Submarine cable changed the life of Charbashi

Submarine cable changed the life of Charbashi

10h | TBS Stories
Duck meat hotel business booming in Rajshahi

Duck meat hotel business booming in Rajshahi

23h | TBS Stories
Manipuri Shanu’s journey into acting and writing

Manipuri Shanu’s journey into acting and writing

1d | TBS Entertainment

Most Read

1
Mashiul Azam has shifted Anik Telecom&#039;s business model from selling mobile phone accessories to selling manufacturing electrical products like switches, holders, lamps etc. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

The rise and fall of Anik Telecom: How a warranty card brought down a successful business

2
Ryad Yousuf. Sketch: TBS
Panorama

Meet the first Bangladeshi Partner of Goldman Sachs

3
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Railway passengers must carry ID documents from 1 March

4
Grameen UNIQLO closes 4 Dhaka showrooms
Corporates

Grameen UNIQLO closes 4 Dhaka showrooms

5
The five-storied China building bears a striking resemblance to a government school with plenty of windows on each floor. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

The curious history of the 'China Building' in Azimpur

6
Photo: TBS
RMG

Bangladesh RMGs under US review for alleged counterfeits