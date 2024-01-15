Dhaka stock surges 15 points but turnover drops 12%

Stocks

TBS Report
15 January, 2024, 03:10 pm
Last modified: 15 January, 2024, 03:19 pm

Related News

Dhaka stock surges 15 points but turnover drops 12%

Orion Infusion was the top traded share at the DSE, which was followed by Power Grid, Deshbondhu Polymer and Bangladesh Shipping Corporation.

TBS Report
15 January, 2024, 03:10 pm
Last modified: 15 January, 2024, 03:19 pm
Stock image of Dhaka Stock Exchange. Photo: Mumit M
Stock image of Dhaka Stock Exchange. Photo: Mumit M

The benchmark index DSEX of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) surged 15 points today (15 January), but the daily turnover dropped over 12% than the previous session.

On the day, DSEX rose 0.24% to reach 6,318 points. The daily turnover value was Tk674 crore, which was Tk764 crore a day ago.

At the end of the Monday trading session, 101 scrips advanced, 68 declined and 169 remained unchanged.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Orion Infusion was the top traded share at the DSE, which was followed by Power Grid, Deshbondhu Polymer and Bangladesh Shipping Corporation.

Non-bank financial institution Union Capital topped among the gaining stocks and followed by Sandhani Life Insurance and International Leasing.

Mutual funds dominated the loser table on Monday at the DSE.  

Top News

stocks / Turnover / DSE

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Haruki Murakami at his jazz bar, Peter Cat, in Sendagaya, Tokyo, 1978.

Haruki Murakami: Old threads dipped in contemporary colours

1h | Features
Photo: Nayem Ali

Dhaka shivers

5h | Features
Photo: Reuters

Bringing down a house of cards: South Africa Vs Israel at The Hague

5h | Panorama
A portion of Prince of Wales bakery. Photo: Rajib Dhar

'Our predicament is manifold': The last of the traditional Dhaka bakers

7h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Prime Minister in the Cabinet

Prime Minister in the Cabinet

15m | Videos
Dollar bond rates hiked 2% to attract investment

Dollar bond rates hiked 2% to attract investment

1h | Videos
Siddiq's Sweets from Garo Bazar

Siddiq's Sweets from Garo Bazar

2h | Videos
Deceived overseas fortune seekers face hurdle to get remedies

Deceived overseas fortune seekers face hurdle to get remedies

3h | Videos