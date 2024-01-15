Dhaka stock surges 15 points but turnover drops 12%

The benchmark index DSEX of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) surged 15 points today (15 January), but the daily turnover dropped over 12% than the previous session.

On the day, DSEX rose 0.24% to reach 6,318 points. The daily turnover value was Tk674 crore, which was Tk764 crore a day ago.

At the end of the Monday trading session, 101 scrips advanced, 68 declined and 169 remained unchanged.

Orion Infusion was the top traded share at the DSE, which was followed by Power Grid, Deshbondhu Polymer and Bangladesh Shipping Corporation.

Non-bank financial institution Union Capital topped among the gaining stocks and followed by Sandhani Life Insurance and International Leasing.

Mutual funds dominated the loser table on Monday at the DSE.