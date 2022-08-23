DSE MD resigns following disagreements with board

Tarique Amin Bhuiyan, the managing director of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) has resigned on Tuesday, following a series of disagreements with the premier bourse's board of directors, confirmed a member of the board.

The DSE director told The Business Standard, Bhuiyan submitted his resignation letter to the board chairman seeking discontinuation after 31 October, and he blamed the disagreements with the board regarding how to run the bourse.

DSE sources, however, said Bhuiyan might have been frustrated with the fact that the DSE board did not issue the confirmation of his 3-year contractual job even after a year past, while it was due six months earlier.

Bhuiyan was bypassing DSE's internal rules and regulations, relevant committees in a lot of functions and the board has been treating his behaviour as arrogance, said a senior DSE official seeking anonymity.

Tarique Amin Bhuiyan and DSE Chairman Eunusur Rahman did not respond to phone calls for comment.

Tarique Amin Bhuiyan joined DSE in June, 2021.