Indices inch down amid higher turnover

TBS Report
01 October, 2023, 12:15 pm
Last modified: 01 October, 2023, 03:44 pm

Representational image. Photo: TBS
Representational image. Photo: TBS

Indices at the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) inched down amid higher selling pressure on Sunday.

On the day, the three indices ended in red though the market opened on a positive note at the beginning of the trading session.
 
DSEX, the benchmark index of DSE fell by 19.73 or 0.31% to settle at 6264 points, and DSE Shariah Index declined by 2.22 points, and DS-30, the blue-chip index fell by 4.66 points to settle at 1357, and 2135 points respectively.

The turnover at DSE increased by 26% to Tk531.93 crore, which was Tk422.30 crore in the previous trading session on Thursday.

Out of the traded stocks, 37 scrips advanced, 120 scrips declined and 145% scrips remained unchanged.

Shympur Sugar Mills was the top gainer list with a gain of 9.27% to Tk152 each, followed by Legacy Footwear by 8.99% to Tk88.5 each, and Ambee Pharmaceuticals by 7.49% to Tk827.8 each.
 

