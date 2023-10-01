Indices inch down amid higher turnover
Indices at the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) inched down amid higher selling pressure on Sunday.
On the day, the three indices ended in red though the market opened on a positive note at the beginning of the trading session.
DSEX, the benchmark index of DSE fell by 19.73 or 0.31% to settle at 6264 points, and DSE Shariah Index declined by 2.22 points, and DS-30, the blue-chip index fell by 4.66 points to settle at 1357, and 2135 points respectively.
The turnover at DSE increased by 26% to Tk531.93 crore, which was Tk422.30 crore in the previous trading session on Thursday.
Out of the traded stocks, 37 scrips advanced, 120 scrips declined and 145% scrips remained unchanged.
Shympur Sugar Mills was the top gainer list with a gain of 9.27% to Tk152 each, followed by Legacy Footwear by 8.99% to Tk88.5 each, and Ambee Pharmaceuticals by 7.49% to Tk827.8 each.