79% stocks drop today

Around 79% of stocks on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) witnessed a downfall today (28 January) as selling activity intensified during the latter half of the session.

Besides, the DSE faced a substantial setback with its benchmark index experiencing a significant decline of over 1.25%.

DSEX, the major index of the DSE, lost 77 points to settle at 6,079, whereas the blue-chip index DS30 fell 23 points to 2,091.

The downturn was attributed to risk-averse investors who continued to divest their holdings, contributing to the prevailing bearish sentiment in the market.

Despite the overall downturn, the DSEX commenced the day on a positive note and maintained its upward trajectory until 10:30am.

Meanwhile, turnover at DSE stood at Tk880.61 crore, a slight increase from the previous sessions.

A total of 393 stocks were traded at DSE today, out of which only 57 issues advanced, 311 declined and 26 remained unchanged.