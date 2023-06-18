Dhaka bourse opens higher on Sunday

Stocks

Tbs Report
18 June, 2023, 10:55 am
Last modified: 18 June, 2023, 11:05 am

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Dhaka bourse on Sunday opened higher in the early hours of the trading session as investors showed active participation in buying shares. 

DSEX, the benchmark index of the DSE, climbed 6 points to reach 6283 points at 10.40am and the DSE-shariah index rose by 0.94 points to 1366 points

The blue-chip index DS-30, at the time, was downed by 0.6 points to 2183 points.

Meanwhile, the turnover at DSE stood at Tk83 crore.

Out of the traded stocks, 99 scrips advanced, 35 declined and 135 stocks remained unchanged.

Khan Brother PP Oven Bag Industries topped the gainers' list during the corresponding period. It gained 6.6% to Tk16 each, followed by Central Pharma by 6.25% to Tk11.9 each, and Deshbandhu Polymer by 4.76% to Tk22 each.

