Dhaka bourse opens higher on Sunday

Stocks

TBS Report
07 May, 2023, 10:45 am
Last modified: 07 May, 2023, 10:51 am

Related News

Dhaka bourse opens higher on Sunday

TBS Report
07 May, 2023, 10:45 am
Last modified: 07 May, 2023, 10:51 am
Photo: Mumit M
Photo: Mumit M

Dhaka bourse opened higher in the early trading session on Sunday (7 May).

DSEX, the benchmark index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) increased by 9 points at 10.30 am to reach 6278 points.

While the DSE-shariah index rose by 3 points to 1370 points, and the DS-30 index by 1.60 points to 2200 points.

Turnover at DSE stood at Tk157 crore.

Out of traded stocks up to 10.30 am, 68 stocks advanced, 53 stocks declined and 136 stocks remained unchanged. 

Khan Brothers PP Woven Bag Industries Limited was the top gainer list, it gained by 9.91% to Tk13.3 each share followed by Yeakin Polymer by 9.52%, and Heidelberg Cement Bangladesh by 7.58%.

In the previous trading session on Thursday, DSEX declined by 1 point and settled at 6269 points, and the turnover was Tk863.50 crore.

On 3 May, the Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) further relaxed the margin loan regulations to boost the stock market.

A paid-up capital of Tk30 crore would be enough for the listed firms that remained in "A" category for three straight years to see their stocks marginally up to the price-earnings (PE) ratio of 50 from now on, said  BSEC.

 

Top News

Dhaka Stock Exchange

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Colours of Summer: Staples for the season

Colours of Summer: Staples for the season

32m | Mode
Photo: Collected

The complex alliances shaping Sudan's conflict

1d | Panorama
Avenue of the baobabs near Morondava, Madagascar. Photo: Pat Hooper, Wikimedia Commons.

Tree of life: The journey of baobab from Africa to Bangladesh

1d | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Supply Chain Optimisation: The key to success in today's business landscape

2d | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

Wagner chief gives pullout threat to Kremlin

Wagner chief gives pullout threat to Kremlin

15h | TBS World
A Tribute Concert For The Legends

A Tribute Concert For The Legends

17h | TBS Entertainment
Boro rice production has decreased due to disease

Boro rice production has decreased due to disease

19h | TBS Stories
Tell of an opportunistic investment in closed end mutual funds

Tell of an opportunistic investment in closed end mutual funds

23h | TBS Markets

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Teen who went viral for going to Malaysia in container drowns

2
Salman Muqtadir and his fiancé. Photo: Collected
Splash

Salman Muqtadir gets married

3
Bushra Afreen becomes first chief heat officer in Bangladesh
Bangladesh

Bushra Afreen becomes first chief heat officer in Bangladesh

4
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Bangladesh becomes first country to get Saudi Arabia's e-visa facilities

5
Photo: Financial Times
Panorama

A change in global order: China and US at odds

6
Computer scientist Geoffrey Hinton, who studies neural networks used in artificial intelligence applications, poses at Google&#039;s Mountain View, Calif., headquarters in 2015. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
Tech

'Godfather of AI' quits Google with regrets and fears about his life's work