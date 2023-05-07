Dhaka bourse opens higher on Sunday

Dhaka bourse opened higher in the early trading session on Sunday (7 May).

DSEX, the benchmark index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) increased by 9 points at 10.30 am to reach 6278 points.

While the DSE-shariah index rose by 3 points to 1370 points, and the DS-30 index by 1.60 points to 2200 points.

Turnover at DSE stood at Tk157 crore.

Out of traded stocks up to 10.30 am, 68 stocks advanced, 53 stocks declined and 136 stocks remained unchanged.

Khan Brothers PP Woven Bag Industries Limited was the top gainer list, it gained by 9.91% to Tk13.3 each share followed by Yeakin Polymer by 9.52%, and Heidelberg Cement Bangladesh by 7.58%.

In the previous trading session on Thursday, DSEX declined by 1 point and settled at 6269 points, and the turnover was Tk863.50 crore.

On 3 May, the Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) further relaxed the margin loan regulations to boost the stock market.

A paid-up capital of Tk30 crore would be enough for the listed firms that remained in "A" category for three straight years to see their stocks marginally up to the price-earnings (PE) ratio of 50 from now on, said BSEC.