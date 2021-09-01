CSE revises its selective indices 

Stocks

TBS Report
01 September, 2021, 08:50 pm
Last modified: 01 September, 2021, 09:27 pm

Related News

CSE revises its selective indices 

The port city bourse on Wednesday said eight listed companies made their way to the blue-chip index CSE30 replacing eight others

TBS Report
01 September, 2021, 08:50 pm
Last modified: 01 September, 2021, 09:27 pm
CSE revises its selective indices 

The Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) has revised its two indices for the selective stocks, and the biannual changes take effect on 12 September. 

The port city bourse on Wednesday said eight listed companies made their way to the blue-chip index CSE30 replacing eight others, while three companies entered the CSE50 – another index for 50 selective stocks – replacing three other firms. 

The companies which have made their way to become a part of the elite index for the next six months are BBS Cables Ltd, Dhaka Bank, Eastern Bank, Green Delta Insurance, Pubali Bank, Sandhani Life Insurance, The Premier Bank, and Uttara Bank. 

Meanwhile, Argon Denims, Bangladesh National Insurance, Bata Shoe Bangladesh, BD Finance, BSEM Steels, Delta Life Insurance, Orion Pharmaceuticals, and Ratanpur Steel Re-rolling Mills were ousted from the blue-chip club of the CSE. 

CSE30 stocks made 16.63% of the CSE market capitalisation, which is 25.79% in terms of free-float market capitalisation, said the bourse. 

On the other hand, Eastern Bank, Pubali Bank, and Robi Axiata have been included in the CSE50 index replacing Baraka Power, Bangladesh Shipping Corporation, and Olympic Industries Ltd. 

CSE50 stocks account for 57.84% of CSE market capitalization, which is 60.58% in terms of free-float market capitalization. 

Company shares that can be traded without any prior declaration are called free-float shares, mainly owned by general investors who do not hold a significant part of the company. 

CSE50 stocks contributed to over 57% of the average daily trading turnover in the past six months at the CSE. 

Constituent scrips of selective indices generally gain investors' confidence as they proceed through the bourses' index committee's screening criteria that include the company's business performance, and also stock liquidity. 

CSE / blue-chip index / Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Afghanistan: US leaves, what's next?

Afghanistan: US leaves, what's next?

4h | Videos
Bangladeshi Mr Bean

Bangladeshi Mr Bean

4h | Videos
Porimoni latest news: What Pori Moni's lawyer says on her bail

Porimoni latest news: What Pori Moni's lawyer says on her bail

4h | Videos
ARB: Safe home for barren Dogs

ARB: Safe home for barren Dogs

4h | Videos

Most Read

1
Evaly now takes employees’ jobs hostage
Economy

Evaly now takes employees’ jobs hostage

2
I resigned from Evaly 3 months ago: Arif R Hossain
Corporates

I resigned from Evaly 3 months ago: Arif R Hossain

3
BTRC orders to ban &#039;dangerous&#039; PUBG, Free Fire games
Bangladesh

BTRC orders to ban 'dangerous' PUBG, Free Fire games

4
A number of e-commerce platforms such as Evaly, Dhamaka Shopping and Alesha Mart have lured consumers with the promise of lucrative ‘cashback’, funded by advanced deposits from buyers and credit from suppliers - with no meaningful capital raised from investors. Photo/TBS
Thoughts

Stop the steal in e-commerce: Shut down Evaly, Dhamaka, and Alesha Mart

5
Nagad ownership row ends
Economy

Nagad ownership row ends

6
False CIB report: Bangladesh Bank upholds penalty on 3 banks
Banking

False CIB report: Bangladesh Bank upholds penalty on 3 banks