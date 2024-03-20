CSE gets conditional licence to launch country's first commodity exchange

Stocks

TBS Report
20 March, 2024, 09:50 pm
Last modified: 20 March, 2024, 09:54 pm

Related News

CSE gets conditional licence to launch country's first commodity exchange

Stock and Security Linkway Limited, a concern of strategic investor ABG Limited of Bashundhara Group, owns 0.51% of CSE shares. These shares must be transferred to an entity unaffiliated with ABG Ltd.

TBS Report
20 March, 2024, 09:50 pm
Last modified: 20 March, 2024, 09:54 pm
CSE gets conditional licence to launch country&#039;s first commodity exchange

The Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) conditionally awarded the country's first commodity exchange licence to the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) on Wednesday (20 March).

The condition is that strategic investors must divest their ownership of brokerage firms within three months of receiving the licence.

Commodity exchange regulations prohibit strategic investors from owning shares in any brokerage firm that holds ownership in the CSE.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

According to a BSEC official, Stock and Security Linkway Limited, a concern of strategic investor ABG Limited of Bashundhara Group, owns 0.51% of CSE shares. These shares must be transferred to an entity unaffiliated with ABG Ltd.

Addressing a programme in this regard, Asif Ibrahim, chairman of CSE, said, "Within this year, we can formally inaugurate the first commodity exchange in Bangladesh. The procurement of hardware and software is nearing completion, facilitating this endeavour."

He mentioned that Multi Commodity Exchange of India has been appointed as a technical adviser because it possesses knowledge in the field.

"In our country, we do not have a commodity exchange, unlike India, Pakistan, and Nepal, where such exchanges exist. We frequently observe how middlemen manipulate commodity prices through syndicates. With the establishment of a commodity exchange, such syndicates will no longer exist."

The port city of Chattogram will also be enriched by the commodity exchange, he further added.

State Minister for Commerce Ahsanul Islam Titu was chief guest and Central Depository Bangladesh Ltd Chairman Sheikh Kabir Hossain was a special guest at the programme chaired by BSEC Chairman Shibli Rubaiyat Ul Islam.

Ahsanul Islam Titu hoped that once the commodity exchange is established, everyone will have a clear understanding of commodity prices in both international and domestic markets.

"Then, no one will be able to manipulate prices to engage in import-export activities at lower or higher prices. As a result, money laundering and revenue loss will be halted," said the state minister.

Bangladesh / Top News

CSE / Bangladesh / Commodity exchange

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Empty Shahbagh before evening sets in. Photo: Nayem Ali

The free streets of Dhaka: A dream, a delight and a disappearing act

5h | Features
A workforce of 8,000, 90 of whom are women, works at the Karupannya Rangpur Ltd in Rangpur. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Karupannya's Shatranji weave women empowerment into global success

8h | Features
The power of dressing up in pursuit of your dream career

The power of dressing up in pursuit of your dream career

11h | Pursuit
TBS SKETCH

What Modi has figured out that Trump never has

11h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

The Argentine President's shock therapy did not work in the first 100 days

The Argentine President's shock therapy did not work in the first 100 days

3h | Videos
Hasaranga back in Test squad, but with an intention

Hasaranga back in Test squad, but with an intention

1h | Videos
What traders are saying about the price of watermelon

What traders are saying about the price of watermelon

2h | Videos
Artificial intelligence will tell the technique of taking corner kicks

Artificial intelligence will tell the technique of taking corner kicks

5h | Videos