Crown Cement earnings per share jumps

Registering a moderate recovery of profitability in the October-December quarter, Crown Cement PLC posted a significant improvement in its profits in the January-March quarter.

According to a price sensitive information disclosure, the cement maker's earnings per share (EPS) jumped to Tk1.52 in the January-March period or the third quarter of the fiscal year, which was Tk0.16 in the same period last year.

For the first nine months of the fiscal year, the EPS improved to Tk2.16, from Tk0.91 a year ago.

In the October to December quarter, its EPS was Tk0.99, while it incurred a loss of Tk0.36 for the previous three months through September. Its annual loss in the 2021-22 fiscal year was Tk 1.54 per share.

At the end of March, the company's net asset value per share stood at Tk50.36.

Crown Cement shares having a face value of Tk10 apiece have been stuck on the floor price of Tk 74.4 for almost nine months in the Dhaka Stock Exchange.

Cement industry players are coming out of their suffocating state in business, owing to the cooling down of raw material prices in the international markets, a stabilisation of the exchange rate and breathing space in pricing of cement.