City Bank gets BSEC nod to issue Tk700cr bond

Stocks

TBS Report
26 April, 2022, 08:30 pm
Last modified: 26 April, 2022, 08:33 pm

Related News

City Bank gets BSEC nod to issue Tk700cr bond

The face value of each unit of the bond will be Tk1 crore and it will be completely redeemable in seven years

TBS Report
26 April, 2022, 08:30 pm
Last modified: 26 April, 2022, 08:33 pm
City Bank gets BSEC nod to issue Tk700cr bond

The Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) allowed The City Bank Ltd to issue a Tk700 crore subordinated bond.

The commission approved it during a meeting at its office on Tuesday.

The bank wants to meet the capital requirements stipulated in the Base-III regulatory framework by issuing the bond to support its continuous business growth.

It will be a non-convertible, unsecured, fully paid-up, fully redeemable, and floating-rate subordinated bond.

Through private placement, the bond can only be issued to local financial institutional investors, and high-net-worth individuals can buy the bond.

The face value of each unit of the bond will be Tk1 crore and it will be completely redeemable in seven years.

IDLC Investment Ltd has been named as the trustee of the bond and City Bank Capital Resources Ltd as the mandated arranger for the bond.

The City Bank Ltd commenced its banking business on 14 March 1983 under the license issued by the Bangladesh Bank.

The principal activities of the bank are to provide a wide array of financial products (loans and deposits) and services including all kinds of conventional and Islami banking services to its customers.

The bank was listed on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) in 1986.

Sponsors and directors hold 32.7%, institutional investors 23.06%, foreign investors 3.53%, and general investors 40.71% of the bank's shares.

At the end of Tuesday's trading session, its shares closed at Tk28.2 each at the DSE. 

Top News

City Bank / BSEC / Bond

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The home is bright, naturally lit, and aerated as possible, resonating the namesake ‘Noor’. Photo: Noor A Alam

Noor residence: A retreat to fond memories

11h | Habitat
The founders of MILE from left to right Shazid Dastagir, Imran Jahan Digonto and Kuraish Bin Quader. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Mile: A green entry in the bike-sharing business

13h | Panorama
When defending a playground becomes a ‘crime’

When defending a playground becomes a ‘crime’

1d | Panorama
Members and activists of Azov regiment take part in a protest against local elections in pro-Russian rebel-held areas of eastern Ukraine on 20 May, 2016. Photo: Reuters

Azov Battalion: The far-right defenders of Mariupol making Putin’s words ring true

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Rapid urbanisation boosts housing in districts towns

Rapid urbanisation boosts housing in districts towns

5h | Videos
Pushing sharks to extinction only for a few bucks

Pushing sharks to extinction only for a few bucks

5h | Videos
Noor residence: A retreat to fond memories

Noor residence: A retreat to fond memories

5h | Videos
Shilpa is now in Rohit Shety's 'Supercop' universe

Shilpa is now in Rohit Shety's 'Supercop' universe

5h | Videos

Most Read

1
Picture used on representational purposes. Photo: Shutterstock
Infrastructure

Dhaka city subway project is risky, ambitious: Experts

2
With some support, a slice of $600b semiconductor market can be ours
Industry

With some support, a slice of $600b semiconductor market can be ours

3
Photo: Collected
Economy

Rod, scrap market stagnates 

4
KGH Chapter 2. Photo: Collected
Splash

Amazon Prime Video acquires OTT Rights for KGF: Chapter 2

5
File Photo: Mumit M/TBS
Energy

Bangladesh opts to sell surplus power to neighbours

6
Dhaka for revoking double fumigation of US cotton, to seek duty-free market access
Economy

Dhaka for revoking double fumigation of US cotton, to seek duty-free market access