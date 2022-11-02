Cheque transaction boosts DSE turnover 

Stocks

02 November, 2022, 10:15 pm
Last modified: 02 November, 2022, 10:15 pm

Related News

Cheque transaction boosts DSE turnover 

DSE’s key index surged 35 points to 6,388 and the blue-chip index DS30 rose 8.37 points to 2,244

02 November, 2022, 10:15 pm
Last modified: 02 November, 2022, 10:15 pm
Photo: Mumint M/TBS
Photo: Mumint M/TBS

The daily turnover of the country's main bourse Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) jumped 62% yesterday as investors' participation increased following the regulator's directive to resolve issues related to cheque encashment.

On Wednesday, the DSE turnover stood at Tk1,461.57 crore, which was Tk902.83 crore a day ago.

The DSE's key index – DSEX – surged 35 points or 0.56% to reach 6,388 and the blue-chip index DS30 rose by 8.37 points to reach 2,244 points.

Earlier, on Tuesday, the Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission allowed investors to buy shares and other listed securities instantly against bank cheques, pay orders or demand drafts.

The EBL Securities said in its daily market review yesterday that the market started positive and the momentum sustained throughout the session as investors opted to take possession of major scrips, which they perceived as an opportunity to harness quick gains. The market witnessed a significant inflow of funds since the resolution regarding the cheque encashment issue managed to meet investors' expectations.

The Miscellaneous sector exerted the highest turnover with a contribution of 21.7%, which was followed by IT and Pharmaceuticals sectors.

Beximco Limited was the top traded scrip with a turnover value of Tk198.88 crore, which was followed by Eastern Housing and Genex Infosys.

On Wednesday, most of the sectors displayed positive returns, out of which IT, General Insurance and Services sectors exhibited the most positive returns, while Travel, Tannery and Financial Institution sectors witnessed some corrections.

Out of the 389 issues traded at the DSE yesterday, 113 advanced, 41 declined, and 235 remained unchanged.

Six insurance companies secured places on the list of top 10 gainers at the DSE. Desh General Insurance was on top of the chart.

The Chittagong Stock Exchange's main index – Caspi – rose 71 points to stand at 18,804 while the Selective Categories Index – CSCX – gained 42 points to reach 11,270.

Of the issues traded at CSE on Wednesday, 91 gained, 29 declined and 157 remained unchanged.
 
 

DSE / Stock Market

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Nirmol Saha’s three sons- Porimol, Uttom and Utpol Saha- are now continuing with their father’s sweet making business. Photo: Rakibul Islam

Vadu Saha: The 60-year-old sweet maker deeply intertwined with the history of Rajbari

11h | Panorama
Graphics: TBS

The missing 'political will' to rein in money laundering

13h | Panorama
More than 150 people were crushed in a Halloween crowd surge in Seoul on 29 October, Saturday. Photo: Bloomberg

Halloween tragedy is a test for a deeply unpopular leader

9h | Panorama
European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde has warned investors of a “higher likelihood of a recession” and signaled a less hawkish approach is in the works. Photo: Reuters

Whatever you do, do not mention the interest rate pivot

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Introducing KC Private Collection

Introducing KC Private Collection

36m | Videos
Koreas fire missiles off each other coasts

Koreas fire missiles off each other coasts

1h | Videos
Traders of Doyel Chattar surviving barely facing many adversities

Traders of Doyel Chattar surviving barely facing many adversities

1h | Videos
How SRK became King Khan

How SRK became King Khan

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Mirza Fakhrul’s daughter among 2 Bangladeshis nominated for 2023 Australian of the Year Awards

2
Photo: Collected
World+Biz

Meet Akshata Murthy, the millionaire wife of Rishi Sunak

3
Lending rate cap to be lifted soon: BB tells IMF
Economy

Lending rate cap to be lifted soon: BB tells IMF

4
The $1.2 billion dollar gas question
Analysis

The $1.2 billion dollar gas question

5
Photo: Reuters
Banking

IMF pushes for declaring defaulters in 90-day past-due

6
Dhaka elephants that now exist only in place names
Bangladesh

Dhaka elephants that now exist only in place names