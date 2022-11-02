Cheque transaction boosts DSE turnover 

The daily turnover of the country's main bourse Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) jumped 62% yesterday as investors' participation increased following the regulator's directive to resolve issues related to cheque encashment.

On Wednesday, the DSE turnover stood at Tk1,461.57 crore, which was Tk902.83 crore a day ago.

The DSE's key index – DSEX – surged 35 points or 0.56% to reach 6,388 and the blue-chip index DS30 rose by 8.37 points to reach 2,244 points.

Earlier, on Tuesday, the Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission allowed investors to buy shares and other listed securities instantly against bank cheques, pay orders or demand drafts.

The EBL Securities said in its daily market review yesterday that the market started positive and the momentum sustained throughout the session as investors opted to take possession of major scrips, which they perceived as an opportunity to harness quick gains. The market witnessed a significant inflow of funds since the resolution regarding the cheque encashment issue managed to meet investors' expectations.

The Miscellaneous sector exerted the highest turnover with a contribution of 21.7%, which was followed by IT and Pharmaceuticals sectors.

Beximco Limited was the top traded scrip with a turnover value of Tk198.88 crore, which was followed by Eastern Housing and Genex Infosys.

On Wednesday, most of the sectors displayed positive returns, out of which IT, General Insurance and Services sectors exhibited the most positive returns, while Travel, Tannery and Financial Institution sectors witnessed some corrections.

Out of the 389 issues traded at the DSE yesterday, 113 advanced, 41 declined, and 235 remained unchanged.

Six insurance companies secured places on the list of top 10 gainers at the DSE. Desh General Insurance was on top of the chart.

The Chittagong Stock Exchange's main index – Caspi – rose 71 points to stand at 18,804 while the Selective Categories Index – CSCX – gained 42 points to reach 11,270.

Of the issues traded at CSE on Wednesday, 91 gained, 29 declined and 157 remained unchanged.



