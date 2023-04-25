Buying spree pull up indices

Indices of the country's both stock exchanges surged in the first three hours session on Tuesday (25 April) as investors poured their funds into the selective stocks.

During the session, the key index DSEX of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) rose by 14 points to reach 6,266, whereas the port city bourse Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) all share price index CASPI gained by 21 points to 18,438.

At that time, out of the total scrips being traded, 87 advanced, 52 declined and 190 were unchanged at the DSE.

The turnover value of the DSE stood at Tk495 crore till the filing of this report at 1pm.