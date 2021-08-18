BSEC to suspend Firstlead Securities operations 

Stocks

TBS report 
18 August, 2021, 09:10 pm
Last modified: 18 August, 2021, 09:14 pm

Related News

BSEC to suspend Firstlead Securities operations 

TBS report 
18 August, 2021, 09:10 pm
Last modified: 18 August, 2021, 09:14 pm
BSEC to suspend Firstlead Securities operations 

The stock market regulator has decided to suspend the stockbroker or dealer certificate of Firstlead Securities Ltd at Chittagong Stock Exchange until further notice.

The Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) made the decision in its meeting on Wednesday.

The commission said Firstlead Securities has failed to pay its customers properly. Besides, the brokerage firm also did not pay the financial penalty of the commission.

The CSE will take legal steps against the brokerage firm and inform the commission within 15 days.

Firstlead Securities was found in a November 2017 inspection violating securities law in five counts and it will have to pay Tk2 lakh in fines.

The CSE inspection team found the firm maintaining no updated account books and other documentation, allowing its authorised representatives trading securities in his own account, running consolidated customer bank account in deficits along with transferring money to own dealer account from the account, and also maintaining more than one consolidated customer bank account — all are violations of rules.

Firstlead Securities also violated the 1987 rule on maintaining risk-based capital adequacy ratio of 1:20 which says a broker's liability should not cross 20 times its capital.

The firm also provided its directors and executives with margin loans, another gross violation of the BSEC rule.

Top News

BSEC

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Taliban Conference: Commitments or tactic?

Taliban Conference: Commitments or tactic?

2h | Videos
Afghanistan under Taliban regime: Time for China to step in?

Afghanistan under Taliban regime: Time for China to step in?

2h | Videos
Soul of Abode

Soul of Abode

2h | Videos
Story of America's wars

Story of America's wars

2h | Videos

Most Read

1
Shakib Khan lambasts artistes' association for suspending Pori Moni
Glitz

Shakib Khan lambasts artistes' association for suspending Pori Moni

2
Under the Taliban regime, chances are high that Kabul would become a terrorist sanctuary just like the old times. Photo: Reuters
Thoughts

Kabul falls. Should Dhaka worry?

3
Neubility develops autonomous food-delivery robots using vision-based localisation and path planning technologies. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

A 22-year old Bangladeshi entrepreneur making food-delivery robots in South Korea

4
Photo: Sunayra Subha Pushpita
Panorama

How a Tk 300 investment returned 5-figure income? Ask this teenager

5
Banks show high profit, but it’s not real 
Banking

Banks show high profit, but it’s not real 

6
Customers stage sit-in protest in front of E-orange office in Gulshan
Economy

Customers stage sit-in protest in front of E-orange office in Gulshan