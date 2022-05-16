BSEC seeks long-term investment data from Premier Cement

Stocks

Salah Uddin Mahmud
16 May, 2022, 08:55 pm
Last modified: 16 May, 2022, 08:59 pm

Related News

BSEC seeks long-term investment data from Premier Cement

The commission has observed that the amount of capital work in progress is gradually increasing every year

Salah Uddin Mahmud
16 May, 2022, 08:55 pm
Last modified: 16 May, 2022, 08:59 pm
BSEC seeks long-term investment data from Premier Cement

The Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) sought long-term investment information for the last five years along with clarification from Premier Cement Mills Limited.

The stock market regulator recently issued a letter in this regard.

The company's cement manufacturing plant is located at West Muktarpur in Munshiganj. It sells its products both in the local and foreign markets.

In its financial statements on 30 June 2021, the company showed its capital work in progress at Tk955 crore, which was Tk820.53 crore in the previous year.

The commission has observed that the amount of capital work in progress is gradually increasing every year and the maximum portion goes to the vertical roller mills (VRM) project, but the firm did not convert it into a fixed asset.

The commission is also concerned that the company's short-term bank liabilities significantly increased during fiscal 2020-21.

In the year, its short-term bank loans stood at Tk1,178.25 crore, up from Tk907.57 crore a year ago.

Company Secretary Kazi Md Shafiqur Rahman told The Business Standard that they have received the BSEC's letter and that they will reply to the commission properly.

In the January-March quarter of 2022, the revenue of the company increased 17% year-on-year and stood at Tk425.67 crore.

During the period, its net profit came down by 91% to Tk1.51 crore as prices of raw materials – clinker, gypsum, slag, limestone, fly ash – rose on the international market but cement prices did not increase at the same rate.

Its earnings per share stood at Tk0.14 and its net asset value per share was Tk78.20 as of 31 March 2022.

On 30 June last year, the company recommended a 20% cash dividend for its shareholders.

As of 30 April this year, the sponsors and directors jointly held 47.15% shares, institutions 20.26%, foreign investors 0.03%, and the general public held 32.56% shares in the company.

The last trading price of each share of the company on the Dhaka Stock Exchange was Tk51.60 on Monday.

Top News

BSEC / Premier Cement Mills

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Bitcoin, by far the largest cryptocurrency, is a terrible substitute for government-issued money. Photo: Reuters

Crypto’s wild week offers a much-needed warning

8h | Panorama
Karst Stone Paper Journal: Write on indestructible stone paper

Karst Stone Paper Journal: Write on indestructible stone paper

9h | Brands
Pesky bugs do not stand a chance against this automatic indoor insect trap

Pesky bugs do not stand a chance against this automatic indoor insect trap

9h | Brands
Wazeenah: Turning furniture into a canvas

Wazeenah: Turning furniture into a canvas

10h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Finland, Sweden decide to join NATO

Finland, Sweden decide to join NATO

32m | Videos
Where you can swim for Tk5

Where you can swim for Tk5

2h | Videos
Cultural activists pay tribute to Hassan Arif

Cultural activists pay tribute to Hassan Arif

5h | Videos
How PK Halder becomes a scamster

How PK Halder becomes a scamster

5h | Videos

Most Read

1
Representative Photo: Pixabay.
Bangladesh

Microplastics found in 5 local sugar brands

2
Mushfiq Mobarak. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

Meet the Yale professor who anchors his research in Bangladesh and scales up interventions globally

3
Impact of falling taka against US dollar
Banking

Taka losing more value as global currency market volatility persists

4
Govt tightens belt to relieve reserve
Economy

Govt tightens belt to relieve reserve

5
Union Capital asked to return Tk100cr FDR to BATBC 
Banking

Union Capital asked to return Tk100cr FDR to BATBC 

6
How Bangladesh can achieve edible oil self-sufficiency with local alternatives
Bazaar

How Bangladesh can achieve edible oil self-sufficiency with local alternatives