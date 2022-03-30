BSEC seeks data about firm directors’ loans

Stocks

TBS Report
30 March, 2022, 09:45 pm
Last modified: 30 March, 2022, 09:49 pm

Related News

BSEC seeks data about firm directors’ loans

The listed firms will have to submit the information to the commission within three working days after getting the letter

TBS Report
30 March, 2022, 09:45 pm
Last modified: 30 March, 2022, 09:49 pm
BSEC seeks data about firm directors’ loans

The stock market regulator has sought information from all listed companies about loans against a lien or pledge of shares by their directors and shareholders who hold more than 10% shares of the firms.

The Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) also sought information about the directors and shareholders who take margin loans from stockbrokers or portfolio managers.

On Tuesday, the commission sent separate letters to all listed companies in this regard.

The listed firms will have to submit the information to the commission within three working days after getting the letter.

Earlier on March 2021, the commission issued a direction that the listed companies must provide, within 15 days of the end of each quarter, information about their directors and shareholders who hold more than 10% shares and availed loan facilities by lien or pledge of shares to the lenders, and information about such directors' and shareholders' margin borrowings from stockbrokers or portfolio managers.

The regulator asked the companies to furnish the information in compliance with the notification.

On 13 January this year, the commission fined Tk3 crore to the directors of Aman Cotton Fibrous Ltd, due to irregularities in the initial public offering (IPO) fund. And directed the cancellation of the company's lien of Tk73 crore in fixed assets.

The regulator said the company failed to use its IPO proceeds within the scheduled period and also gave loans to sister concerns without the approval of general investors.

Top News

BSEC

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

How corporate boycotts could backfire

How corporate boycotts could backfire

7h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

‘We have invested and planned to increase traffic congestion’

8h | Panorama
Ellis Miller’s goal has been to provide customised software solutions to companies all over the globe. Born and raised in Kansas, Miller found his way to Dhaka. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

CodeCrafters: An ‘American dream’ taking shape in Bangladesh’s IT industry

10h | Panorama
A maximalist decorated living room, was selected because of its monochromatic look

When personalities are reflected through home decoration

1d | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Irrigation water crisis in Barind region

Irrigation water crisis in Barind region

41m | Videos
Poor transmission may overshadow power generation glory

Poor transmission may overshadow power generation glory

51m | Videos
How can relieve plight of migrant workers?

How can relieve plight of migrant workers?

56m | Videos
Brain monitoring helmet is heading to space

Brain monitoring helmet is heading to space

56m | Videos

Most Read

1
How local brands replaced foreign ones in 50 years
Economy

How local brands replaced foreign ones in 50 years

2
Iqbal Z Quadir: A man with a wild idea that transformed our economy
Economy

Iqbal Z Quadir: A man with a wild idea that transformed our economy

3
Representational image
Health

Bangladeshi scientists discover a new cause for diabetes

4
Top 5 professions for the future, according to Bangladeshi CEOs
Pursuit

Top 5 professions for the future, according to Bangladeshi CEOs

5
Bangladeshi cargo ship sinks at Kolkata port
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi cargo ship sinks at Kolkata port

6
A prerequisite for faster rail service is that there has to be section 144 around the railway corridors. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Step-by-step guide to book train tickets online