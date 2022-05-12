BSEC roadshow in Qatar postponed

The Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) postponed a two-day-long roadshow in Qatar which was planned for next week.

Mohammad Rezaul Karim, spokesperson and executive director of BSEC, confirmed the development but did not provide any details on what caused the delay.

The show, the fifth of its kind organised by BSEC, was due to happen on 18 and 19 May.

However, BSEC sources said most of the people who were supposed to attend the event, failed to get Qatari visas. In addition, some of the guests said they would not be able to attend the show due to heavy schedules.

The event will be planned for a later date when the issues are resolved, sources added.

The roadshow in Qatar will be the fifth such event organised by the BSEC, in a bid to attract foreign investment and popularise the country's stock market in the international arena.

Previously, BSEC organised similar roadshows in Dubai, the United States, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

Once the fifth show in Qatar takes place, the stock market regulator plans to hold similar shows in Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Germany, Canada, Russia, Italy, Hong Kong, Japan, Malaysia, and other countries.

Roadshows are attended by various institutional and individual investors and stakeholders of companies. The attendees are briefed on the investment opportunities in Bangladesh, various development activities, investment-friendly policies of the government, the situation of the capital market, the overall economy of Bangladesh and the cooperation of the government on Foreign Direct Investments.

In addition, various investment-related information is presented to make expatriates interested in investing in the capital market.