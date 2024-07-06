BSEC launches IT audit of stock exchanges

Stocks

Rafiqul Islam
06 July, 2024, 10:05 pm
Last modified: 06 July, 2024, 10:06 pm

Related News

BSEC launches IT audit of stock exchanges

The move follows multiple technical glitches in the country's stock exchanges during securities trading

Rafiqul Islam
06 July, 2024, 10:05 pm
Last modified: 06 July, 2024, 10:06 pm
BSEC launches IT audit of stock exchanges

The Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) has initiated an audit of the IT operations of the Dhaka and Chittagong stock exchanges to assess their strengths, weaknesses, and potential threats. This audit aims to ensure effective services in the operation and trading of securities.

The stock market regulator formed a six-member inspection committee for this purpose in May this year, according to an internal order.

The committee has begun its work, and in June, it requested information from the stock exchanges regarding their IT system's SWOT (strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats) analysis and mitigation strategies.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The committee also asked the bourse to provide a comprehensive analysis of their IT systems, focusing specifically on aspects such as data security, confidentiality, backup and restore procedures, and log management.

In addition to other responsibilities, the primary role of stock exchanges is to facilitate the buying and selling of securities, heavily reliant on information technology.

In recent years, the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), the country's premier bourse, experienced several technical glitches during securities trading. Following these incidents, both the exchange and the regulator formed inquiry committees to investigate the issues, but the findings were not made public.

In March, an operational glitch occurred at the Dhaka bourse, which kept investors in the dark for the whole trading session as its website showed wrong information about the indices.

Previously in 2022, stock trading at DSE was halted for three hours owing to technical glitches.

A BSEC official, seeking anonymity, told TBS that the securities regulator has taken the initiative to solve these issues permanently.

If any deficiencies or issues are identified, the commission will take appropriate measures to ensure the smooth operation and trading of IT systems, he added.

Tasks of the committee

The inspection committee will conduct a complete IT audit annually and a partial audit of critical information handling of exchanges operating in Bangladesh, as per the BSEC office order.

In case of any material significant event or incident detected, which may affect trading, operation of the market or its indices, during any audit, the committee will submit an interim report to the commission regarding the particular incident.

Sheikh Mahbub Ur Rahman, the Director-General of BSEC, serves as the convener of the committee, with Md Yasin Rahman, Assistant Director of BSEC, acting as the committee's secretary.

According to the stock market regulator, the committee will conduct an IT audit of the affairs of IT infrastructure, data server and software handling related issues of the exchanges and submit a report to the commission within 30 working days of completion of each financial year.

Meanwhile, on the quarterly IT audit on critical information handling by the stock exchange officials, the committee will audit trading data, shareholding information etc, and report to the commission within 10 working days of the completion of each quarter of the financial year, the order reads.

The order reads the scope of the annual IT will be determined by the committee from time to time with information to the concerned department of the committee.

Issues to inspect include compliance, category, physical security, network security, data backup and recovery, hardware and software inventory, change management, environmental controls, access control, physical infrastructure, incident response, monitoring logging, vendor management and other related issues.

BSEC / Stock exchanges

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

From denial to acceptance to denial again: Inside the mind of a wife who consented to ending her husband's life

14h | Panorama
Representational image of a Russel&#039;s Viper snake. Photo: Collected

Russell's Viper on the loose? Call Snake Rescue Team Bangladesh

1d | Features
How reforming, instead of abolishing, the quota system could solve multiple problems

How reforming, instead of abolishing, the quota system could solve multiple problems

1d | Panorama
Abohoman by Rufaida’s technique involves carving motifs onto wooden blocks and using these wooden blocks to stamp onto the fabric, ensuring each piece is handcrafted and customisable. Photo: Courtesy

Dyed in tradition: A kaleidoscope of handcrafted garments

1d | Mode

More Videos from TBS

UK election 2024: Are the days of the right wing over in the UK?

UK election 2024: Are the days of the right wing over in the UK?

3h | Videos
UK election 2024: Are the days of the right wing over in the UK?

UK election 2024: Are the days of the right wing over in the UK?

3h | Videos
Putin Puts Trust in Trump to End Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Putin Puts Trust in Trump to End Russia-Ukraine Conflict

11m | Videos
What was discussed in the Hamas-Hezbollah meeting in Lebanon?

What was discussed in the Hamas-Hezbollah meeting in Lebanon?

1h | Videos