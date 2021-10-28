BSEC approves Tk600cr bond for Brac Bank

Stocks

TBS Report
28 October, 2021, 09:10 pm
Last modified: 28 October, 2021, 09:12 pm

Related News

BSEC approves Tk600cr bond for Brac Bank

The private sector lender will use the fund as a home loan among the lower and middle-class people of the country 

TBS Report
28 October, 2021, 09:10 pm
Last modified: 28 October, 2021, 09:12 pm
BSEC approves Tk600cr bond for Brac Bank

Brac Bank on Thursday received approval from the Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) to issue a Tk600 crore non-convertible, fixed coupon senior bond.

Senior bond is borrowed money that a company must repay first if it goes out of business.

The private sector lender will use the bond proceedings as a home loan among the lower and middle-class people of the country. 

The bond will be redeemed in five years.

The lender will raise Tk425 crore from international investors and the rest Tk175 crore from local institutional investors such as non-banking financial institutions, insurers, banks, and asset management firms through private placements.

IDLC investments Ltd is the trustee of the bond while Brac Bank itself is working as its mandated lead arranger.

The current paid-up capital of Brac Bank, which got listed on the capital market in 2007, is Tk1,392 crore.

Till 30 September this year, sponsors and directors jointly held 46.24%, institutions 11.84%, foreign investors 35.61, and general investors 6.31% shares in the company.

Top News

BSEC / BRAC Bank

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Tousef's Coffee Art

Tousef's Coffee Art

1h | Videos
Foreign aid disbursal surges, commitments fall

Foreign aid disbursal surges, commitments fall

1h | Videos
Time slows down for Patuatuli watch sellers

Time slows down for Patuatuli watch sellers

1h | Videos
Ferry loaded with vehicles capsizes in Padma

Ferry loaded with vehicles capsizes in Padma

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Xiaomi opens local assembly plant in Gazipur
Smartphones

Xiaomi opens local assembly plant in Gazipur

2
TOP 5 FRIED CHICKEN: The ultimate guide to becoming a fried chicken connoisseur 
Food

TOP 5 FRIED CHICKEN: The ultimate guide to becoming a fried chicken connoisseur 

3
Rabindra Sarobar is the venue of the Dhanmondi Lake that amasses the most crowds, on special days and every day. Photo: Walid Ibna Shah
Panorama

Grand plans to monetise Dhanmondi Lake, no plans to protect it  

4
Forex reserves overstated by $7.2bn: IMF
Economy

Forex reserves overstated by $7.2bn: IMF

5
Logo of Unilever. Picture: Collected
Corporates

Unilever Bangladesh searching for future business leaders

6
Motorcycle industry enters 500CC era
Transport

Motorcycle industry enters 500CC era