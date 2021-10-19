BSEC approves Tk300cr bonds for DBH

The Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) has approved a non-convertible zero-coupon bond of Tk300 crore in favour of Delta Brac Housing Finance Corporation (DBH) Ltd, a non-bank financial institution (NBFI).

The maximum discount rate will be 6% and it per-unit price has been set at Tk40 lakh.

The commission has approved the bond at a meeting on Tuesday.

The bond units will be sold to banks, corporate bodies, financial institutions, and other institutional investors through private placements.

Delta Brac Housing Finance aims at investing the bond proceedings in the housing sector as loans.

IDLC Investments Ltd will act as the trustee and UCB Investment Ltd will be the arranger of the bond.

The company is the market leader in housing finance in Bangladesh. It posted a net profit of Tk49.69 crore in the January-June period of 2021, which is 83.34% higher than taht of the corresponding period of the previous year.

During the period, its earnings per share stood at Tk2.80, which was Tk1.53 in the same period a year ago.