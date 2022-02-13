BSEC approves Queen South Textile’s stock dividend

Stocks

The record date is 22 February
13 February, 2022, 10:25 pm
BSEC approves Queen South Textile's stock dividend

Queen South Textile Mills Limited has recently got the Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission's (BSEC) approval to issue a 10% stock dividend for its shareholders.

The company recommended the dividend for fiscal 2020-21 on 28 October last year.

To determine which shareholders are eligible to receive the stock dividend, the company set the record date for 22 February.

The company was listed on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) in 2018. Its paid-up capital is Tk130 crore, which was raised for the company's business expansion, and working capital.

On Sunday, its share price fell by 7.12% to Tk28.7 each at the DSE.

In the last fiscal year, its earnings per share (EPS) stood at Tk1.25, which was 40% higher than the previous fiscal.

In the July-December period of the current fiscal, its EPS grew by 24% to Tk0.61 compared to the previous fiscal's first half.

