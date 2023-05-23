BSEC approves Green Delta Dragon Enhance Blue Chip Growth Fund’s drafts prospectus

Stocks

TBS Report
23 May, 2023, 10:10 pm
Last modified: 23 May, 2023, 10:12 pm

BSEC approves Green Delta Dragon Enhance Blue Chip Growth Fund’s drafts prospectus

TBS Report
23 May, 2023, 10:10 pm
Last modified: 23 May, 2023, 10:12 pm
BSEC approves Green Delta Dragon Enhance Blue Chip Growth Fund’s drafts prospectus

The Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) on Tuesday approved a draft prospectus of the Green Delta Dragon Enhanced Blue Chip Growth Fund, an open-end mutual fund.

The prospectus has been approved in a meeting chaired by BSEC Chairman Professor Shibli Robayet-Ul Islam, said in a press release.

According to the press release, the fund targets to raise Tk50 crore. The entrepreneurs Green Delta Insurance Company and Dragon Capital Markets will jointly provide Tk5 crore and the rest of the amount will be opened for general shareholders.

The face value per unit is Tk10.

Green Delta Dragon Asset Management Company is the fund arranger whereas the trustee and custodian are Bangladesh General Insurance Company and Brac Bank respectively.

