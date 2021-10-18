Bourses in free fall; DSEX down by 1.5%

The stock market went into free fall on Monday owing to the continuous selling pressure by the investors amid no rescue efforts.

DSEX, the broad-based benchmark of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), lost more than 109 points or 1.516% by 1:50pm.

Meanwhile, only 26 scrips advanced against 328 losers at the DSE trading floor as investors were in a rush to secure their capital in the falling market.

"No stock is sustaining at current price levels, regardless of how much is gained or lost recently," Sohel, a trader, expressed his frustration while talking to The Business Standard at a brokerage house in Motijheel.

The market rose sharply over the last 15 months to double the benchmark index (DSEX).

Earlier this month DSEX went above 7,400 points and later entered into the correction phase.