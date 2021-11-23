Beximco Holdings to buy 3 crore shares of Beximco

Stocks

TBS Report
23 November, 2021, 11:20 am
Last modified: 23 November, 2021, 11:22 am

Beximco Holdings to buy 3 crore shares of Beximco

Beximco Limited's corporate director Beximco Holdings will buy 3 crore shares of the company at prevailing market price in the secondary market at the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE).

After publishing the news on the DSE website, its share price rose 1.82% and reached Tk178.80.

At that price Beximco Holdings will need to invest Tk536 crore for buying the three crore shares. And they will buy the shares within the next 30 days.

Beximco Limited's paid-up capital is Tk876 crore. Out of the total shares sponsors and directors of the company hold 30.55%, institution 26.95%, foreign 1.27% and the general investors have 41.23%.

