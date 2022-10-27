Beximco doubles its annual profits

Beximco Ltd has doubled its profits in the 2021-22 fiscal year to Tk1,255 crore from Tk660 crore a year ago.

Against each share having a face value of Tk10, the publicly traded conglomerate has earned Tk14.32 in profits (EPS), which was Tk7.53 in the previous fiscal year, according to a public disclosure following the company's board meeting on Thursday (27 October).

Beximco board has recommended 30%, Tk3, in cash dividends per share, whereas the company's net asset value per share stood at Tk91.19 in June.

The company's shares closed 0.2% lower at Tk118.7 in the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) on Thursday.

The group's pharmaceuticals company, Beximco Pharmaceuticals Ltd has observed an almost flat year in 2021-22 as its consolidated EPS inched down to Tk11.48 from Tk11.49.

On the other hand, Beximco Group's ceramic wing Shinepukur Ceramics Ltd posted Tk0.39 in EPS for the 2021-22 fiscal year, slightly up from the previous year's EPS Tk0.32.

Beximco Pharma shareholders will get Tk3.5 in cash dividends per share this year, which would be Tk0.3 for Shinepukur Ceramic shareholders.