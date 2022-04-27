Beximco continues profit growth momentum  

Beximco Limited has posted another stellar growth in sales and profits in the January-March quarter of fiscal 2021-22.

Its total sales grew by 69% to reach Tk1,991 crore in the three months through March, against Tk1,179 crore over the same period a year ago, the company said in its quarterly financial statement.

As sales revenue outgrew the company's various costs, the conglomerate registered even higher growth in its net profits for the three months.

In the third quarter of FY2022, its net profits increased by 89% to Tk395 crore, from Tk208 crore a year ago.

Its quarterly earnings per share (EPS) rose to Tk4.51, from Tk2.38 a year ago, and the net asset value (NAV) per share stood at Tk88.02.

Beximco Ltd, holding a wide range of businesses such as textile, personal protective equipment manufacturing, IT, trading, power, and services has been enjoying a very high growth even amid the pandemic as almost all of its businesses are seeing rapid growth.

Riding on this business, the company reached the Tk5,000 crore mark in revenue and achieved the Tk1,000 crore mark in profits.

In the first three quarters of the financial year 2021-22, the revenue of the company stood at Tk5,662 crore, which was Tk2,836 crore in the same nine months of FY2021.

During the period, its net profit stood at Tk1,154 crore, which was Tk376 crore last fiscal. And its EPS stood at Tk13.18 from Tk4.30 a year ago.