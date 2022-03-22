Banglalink wants to go public, BSEC assures of support

Stocks

TBS Report
22 March, 2022, 08:30 pm
Last modified: 22 March, 2022, 08:49 pm

Related News

Banglalink wants to go public, BSEC assures of support

Dutch firm Veon is the ultimate holding company of Banglalink. It owns Global Telecom Holding which holds Banglalink's 100% shares' owner Malta-based Telecom Ventures Ltd

TBS Report
22 March, 2022, 08:30 pm
Last modified: 22 March, 2022, 08:49 pm
Photo of Banglalink&#039;s logo.Photo: Collected
Photo of Banglalink's logo.Photo: Collected

Banglalink Digital Communications Ltd, the third-largest mobile phone operator in the country, has again expressed its interest to be listed in the stock market after more than a decade since its first rejection by the stock market regulator.

The company wants to float 10% of its shares, officials said.

The information was disclosed following a meeting between senior Banglalink officials and Professor Shibli Rubayat-Ul-Islam, chairman of the Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) on Monday to discuss the potential listing.

The meeting was fruitful and the BSEC chairman assured Banglalink officials of all the necessary support for the company to go public, BSEC Executive Director Rezaul Karim told The Business Standard.

Banglalink's Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Erik Aas, Chief Financial Officer Cem Velipasaoglu, along with Veon Chairman Emeritus Augie K Fabela II, Veon CEO Kaan Terzioglu were present in the meeting.

Dutch firm Veon is the ultimate holding company of Banglalink. It owns Global Telecom Holding which holds Banglalink's 100% shares' owner Malta-based Telecom Ventures Ltd.

Banglalink had previously attempted to get listed in the stock market in mid-2010 after suffering losses but was rejected by the BSEC. The company has since returned to profits amid the pandemic, its officials told the BSEC in the last meeting.

In 2021, it registered 5.1% revenue growth to TK4,794 core.

Banglalink once emerged as the second-largest cellphone operator in the country after Egyptian Orascom Telecom took over erstwhile Sheba Telecom to rebrand it as Banglalink in 2004-05.

Banglalink lost the second position in the cellphone market in late 2016 to Robi Axiata after the latter merged with Airtel Bangladesh.

Robi Axiata in late 2020 went public following the largest ever Tk523.8 crore initial public offering (IPO) in Bangladesh.

Grameenphone, the telecom market leader, floated its Tk486 crore IPO in 2009.

At the end of 2021, with 3.72 crore subscribers, Banglalink's market share was 21%, which was 30% for Robi and 46% for Grameenphone, according to the Association of Mobile Telecom Operators of Bangladesh.

Bangladesh / Top News

Banglalink / BSEC / stocks / Communications

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Why has the Ukrainian resistance been so successful? Surely some of it comes down to the charisma and effective leadership of Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Bloomberg

The Great Man theory of current events

6h | Panorama
The geodesic dome reflects on the waterbody creating the illusion of a complete sphere. Photo: City Syntax

Bangabandhu Military Museum: When architecture brings bravery and history to life

6h | Habitat
While the women toil through despite gruelling work hours and insufficient wages and benefits, it is the men who end up getting promoted. Photo: Mumit M

Why are female workers disappearing from our RMG factories?

7h | Panorama
Every year the groundwater levels continue to deplete and the cost of maintaining pumps amidst the depletion is not economically viable. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Digging our way to a drought

9h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Taylor Fritz stuns Nadal to lift Indian Wells trophy

Taylor Fritz stuns Nadal to lift Indian Wells trophy

46m | Videos
Collection of a dozen classic Volkswagen

Collection of a dozen classic Volkswagen

46m | Videos
Superfoods

Superfoods

56m | Videos
Every house in Bangladesh is now illuminated: PM

Every house in Bangladesh is now illuminated: PM

1h | Videos

Most Read

1
Infograph: TBS
Panorama

Miyako: A Bangladeshi home appliance brand with a Japanese name

2
Neela replaces Rubana as BGMEA director
RMG

Neela replaces Rubana as BGMEA director

3
A protest against rising living costs, at the entrance of the president’s office in Colombo on March 15.Photographer: Ishara S. Kodikara/AFP/Getty Images/Bloomberg
Analysis

Sri Lanka’s economy is being crushed by war in Ukraine

4
File Photo: A ship loaded with containers is pictured at Yusen Terminals (YTI) on Terminal Island at the Port of Los Angeles in Los Angeles, California, US, January 30, 2019. Reuters/Mike Blake
Economy

Bangladeshi ship at US port after 31 years

5
Malaysians apply to hire 2 lakh Bangladeshis
Migration

Malaysians apply to hire 2 lakh Bangladeshis

6
Representational Image
Banking

Bangladeshi banks look for Chinese payment channel to skirt Western sanctions