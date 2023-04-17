Argon Denims’ profit drops 55% in Q3

Argon Denims' net profit dropped by 55% in the third quarter of FY2023 caused by fuel and power price hikes.

From January 2023 to March 2023, its earnings per share (EPS) stood at Tk0.21 which was Tk0.47 during the same time a year ago.

At the end of the first three-quarters of FY2023, its EPS was Tk0.45, which is 10 times higher than the previous year.

At present, the textile company's share price is stuck on the floor price at Tk18.20 at the Dhaka Stock Exchange.