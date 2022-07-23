Agrani Insurance sees earnings decline in H1

Publicly listed non-life insurer Agrani Insurance Company Ltd witnessed a 6% year-on-year decline in its consolidated earnings per share (EPS) in the first half of 2022.

Its consolidated EPS stood at Tk0.72 in the January to June period, which was Tk0.77 in the same six months of the previous year.

On a solo basis, its EPS increased by a meagre 4% year-on-year to Tk0.8 in the first half.

But, in the second quarter alone, its consolidated EPS declined by a massive 41% to Tk0.29, compared to the previous year's April-June quarter.

The company disclosed its half-yearly EPS on Saturday following a board meeting.

Last year, it saw a 23% surge in EPS compared to the previous year.

Incorporated in 2000, Agrani Insurance Company was listed on the stock exchanges in 2005.

It is specialised in underwriting fire, marine hull, marine cargo, motor, engineering, and miscellaneous.

The company paid a 15% cash dividend for 2021 to its shareholders.

Sponsors and directors of the company hold 30.15%, institutional investors 15.13%, and the general public 54.42% shares of Agrani Insurance.

On Thursday, its share price declined by 1.53% to Tk38.50 each compared to the previous trading session.