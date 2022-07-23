Agrani Insurance sees earnings decline in H1

Stocks

TBS Report
23 July, 2022, 07:15 pm
Last modified: 23 July, 2022, 07:17 pm

Related News

Agrani Insurance sees earnings decline in H1

TBS Report
23 July, 2022, 07:15 pm
Last modified: 23 July, 2022, 07:17 pm
Agrani Insurance sees earnings decline in H1

Publicly listed non-life insurer Agrani Insurance Company Ltd witnessed a 6% year-on-year decline in its consolidated earnings per share (EPS) in the first half of 2022.

Its consolidated EPS stood at Tk0.72 in the January to June period, which was Tk0.77 in the same six months of the previous year.

On a solo basis, its EPS increased by a meagre 4% year-on-year to Tk0.8 in the first half. 

But, in the second quarter alone, its consolidated EPS declined by a massive 41% to Tk0.29, compared to the previous year's April-June quarter.

The company disclosed its half-yearly EPS on Saturday following a board meeting.

Last year, it saw a 23% surge in EPS compared to the previous year.

Incorporated in 2000, Agrani Insurance Company was listed on the stock exchanges in 2005.

It is specialised in underwriting fire, marine hull, marine cargo, motor, engineering, and miscellaneous.

The company paid a 15% cash dividend for 2021 to its shareholders.

Sponsors and directors of the company hold 30.15%, institutional investors 15.13%, and the general public 54.42% shares of Agrani Insurance.

On Thursday, its share price declined by 1.53% to Tk38.50 each compared to the previous trading session.

Economy

Agrani Bank / insurance

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

A guide to buying preowned cars

5h | Wheels
Causes of inflation

Causes of inflation

1d | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

What do the consumers say?

1d | Panorama
A man waits inside a three-wheeler near a line to buy petrol from a fuel station, amid the country&#039;s economic crisis, in Colombo, Sri Lanka on 23 May 2022. Photo: Reuters

The worst inflation situations of all time

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Myanmar genocide case to proceed at ICJ

Myanmar genocide case to proceed at ICJ

1h | Videos
Trends to be seen in local pet market this year

Trends to be seen in local pet market this year

3h | Videos
Wasfia becomes first Bangladeshi to summit K-2

Wasfia becomes first Bangladeshi to summit K-2

4h | Videos
What is the future of the industrial robotics market?

What is the future of the industrial robotics market?

5h | Videos

Most Read

1
Representational image. Picture: Pixabay
Energy

Check when load shedding will hit your area

2
Photo: Collected
Energy

Load shedding timing announced for areas under Desco including Gulshan, Uttara 

3
Graphic: TBS
Panorama

SMC shakes up the beverage market with new electrolyte drink

4
Deepto TV MD secure bail, director among 3 sent to jail in a defamation case
Bangladesh

Deepto TV MD secure bail, director among 3 sent to jail in a defamation case

5
Amanat Shah Lungi is the first brand to introduce stitched lungi in Bangladesh. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

From Amanat Shah to Miah: Bangladesh’s lungi giant goes online

6
From buying house employee to owner of industrial group
Industry

From buying house employee to owner of industrial group