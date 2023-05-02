ADN Telecom posts impressive Q3 growth

Publicly-listed ADN Telecom Limited posted impressive year-on-year (YoY) profit growth in the third quarter of the current fiscal year due to the expansion of the overall business and new products and services.

In the January to March quarter, the consolidated net profit of the company stood at Tk6.59 crore, while the consolidated earnings per share was at Tk1.02.

From July to March period, its consolidated earnings per share stood at Tk3.03. Its consolidated net asset value per share was Tk29.62 as of 31 March 2023.

As of 31 March 2023, sponsors and directors held 44.91% of the company's shares, and institutional, foreign, and general investors owned 18.30%, 1.99%, and 34.80%, respectively.

The share price of the company has increased by 3.95% to Tk136.70 on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) till the filing of this report at 11:44am on Tuesday (2 May).