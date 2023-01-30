Aamra Technologies shares drop over 8%, quarterly earnings decline

Shares of IT company Aamra Technologies dropped over 8% on Monday which made it the worst share of the day at the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE). The company also reports that its profit dropped 73% in the October-December quarter of FY2023.

Its share price lost 8.38% and dropped to Tk36.10 on the day.

Market insiders said, at the beginning of the day, investors were pushing sell orders in fear of further loss but buyers showed no interest throughout the day.

The company reports its earnings per share (EPS) to be Tk0.16 in the second quarter of FY2023, which was Tk0.60 a year ago.

At the end of the first half of this fiscal, its EPS was Tk0.54, which was 51% lower than the previous year at the same time.