80 brokerage firms come under online reporting

Stocks

Salah Uddin Mahmud
14 August, 2021, 09:10 pm
Last modified: 14 August, 2021, 10:11 pm

Related News

80 brokerage firms come under online reporting

Of them, 50 belong to the Dhaka Stock Exchange and the rest 30 to the Chittagong Stock Exchange

Salah Uddin Mahmud
14 August, 2021, 09:10 pm
Last modified: 14 August, 2021, 10:11 pm
Illustration: TBS
Illustration: TBS
  • 1.  DSE's 50 brokerage firms come under this system
  • 2.   CSE's 30 firms also included
  • 3.  BSEC imposed conditions to implement properly
  • 4.  All intermediaries will be included gradually
  • 5.  Online reporting maintains standard
  • 6.  All brokerage firms will be included by 2021

Initially, 80 brokerage firms have come under online communication framework for risk-based capital adequacy (RBCA) reporting among the market intermediaries.

Of them, 50 belong to the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and the rest 30 to the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE).

Risk-based capital adequacy is a minimum capital requirement for firms set by the Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC).

These requirements ensure that each financial institution has enough capital on hand to sustain operating losses while maintaining a safe and efficient market.

The stock exchanges will formally inaugurate this system on 16 August.

The stock market regulator has approved this system to implement an online communication framework for RBCA reporting among the market intermediaries last week.

The commission imposed some conditions for the stock exchanges to implement properly.

BSEC officials said all brokerage firms will come under the system by December 2021.

Merchant bankers, portfolio managers, asset managers, fund managers, credit rating companies also will come under this system gradually, they added.

The 80 brokerage firms will submit their reports online from next month. In the October quarter, 150 brokerage firms belonging to DSE and 60 others belonging to CSE will be included in this system.

Now the commission examines the net capital balance of the brokerage firms.

As a result of this system, the reporting standard will improve and the commission also oversees the liquid capital balance of the firms.

The stock exchanges will be responsible for the continuous maintenance and keeping the data safe and secured of this system. It will also maintain database and backup systems.

The exchanges will make further development and scale-up on its own motion and when the commission directs them.

The bourses will also arrange sufficient training or workshops for the users of the system.

The bourses will ensure authentication and the implementation of the procedure of maker-checker-and-approver for data input in this system.

Its annual charge will not exceed Tk10,000. As the system will be open for use to any market intermediary, the stock exchanges will be responsible for extending all-out support and cooperation.

The commission may, from time to time, direct the exchanges or any market intermediary to comply or impose any condition in respect to the system.

Top News

Brokerage firms / online reporting / Chittagong Stock Exchange / risk-based capital adequacy / DSE

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS Stories: Local technology on ship tracking

TBS Stories: Local technology on ship tracking

2h | Videos
TBS Stories: How Tk 300 investment returned 5-figure income!

TBS Stories: How Tk 300 investment returned 5-figure income!

2h | Videos
Ferry hits Padma bridge pillar again

Ferry hits Padma bridge pillar again

2h | Videos
TBS Stories: Sugarcane brings smile on farmers face

TBS Stories: Sugarcane brings smile on farmers face

2h | Videos

Most Read

1
Managing Director of City Bank Limited Mashrur Arefin. Photo: Rehman Asad/TBS
Bangladesh

City Bank MD Mashrur denies gifting car to Pori Moni

2
Evaly demands video clips of tearing cheques for refunds 
Economy

Evaly demands video clips of tearing cheques for refunds 

3
Neubility develops autonomous food-delivery robots using vision-based localisation and path planning technologies. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

A 22-year old Bangladeshi entrepreneur making food-delivery robots in South Korea

4
BFAA suspends Pori Moni's membership
Glitz

BFAA suspends Pori Moni's membership

5
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS.
Sports

BD vs AUS: Tigers fight hard but lose fourth T20I by 3 wickets

6
BGMEA asks Netflix to remove ‘disrespectful comment’ in Last Mercenary movie
Glitz

BGMEA asks Netflix to remove ‘disrespectful comment’ in Last Mercenary movie